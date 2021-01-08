WHO urges rich countries to stop jumping vaccine queue – Times of India

World
GENEVA: The World Health Organization on Friday urged rich countries to stop skipping the queue and make bilateral deals for the first wave of Covid-19 vaccines.
Head of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that from the start, richer countries had recouped the majority of the supply of multiple vaccines – which could drive up the price for everyone else battling the coronavirus pandemic.
He called on states that have set aside excess vaccine doses to release them and donate them to the globally shared Covax program which aims to distribute vaccines fairly around the world.
“I urge those countries which have contracted more vaccines than they need and which control the global supply, to also donate and immediately hand them over to Covax, which is now ready for deployment. quickly, “Tedros said at a press conference in Geneva.
“And I urge countries and manufacturers to stop doing bilateral deals at the expense of Covax.”
No country has been exceptional and is expected to skip the line and vaccinate its entire population while some remain without vaccine supplies, he said.
“Science has given results; let’s not waste the opportunity to protect the lives of those most at risk and ensure that all economies have a fair chance to recover.
Tedros said 42 countries have started rolling out their Covid-19 vaccination program. He said 36 of them were high income countries and six were middle income.
“There is a clear problem that low- and middle-income countries are not getting the vaccine yet.
“Initially, rich countries bought the majority of the supply of multiple vaccines.”
Covax, the global vaccine purchasing and distribution company, has signed agreements for two billion doses of vaccine.
Covax aims to secure vaccines for 20 percent of the population in each participating country by the end of the year, with funding covered for the 92 low- and lower-middle-income economies involved in the program.
It is co-led by WHO, the Gavi Vaccine Alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).
