WHO to test malaria and arthritis drugs as treatments for COVID

Three drugs will be added to the United Nations agency’s global trial to test their effectiveness in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) will test three new drugs as potential treatments for people hospitalized with severe COVID-19 as it expands its global trial to 52 countries.

The three treatments – artesunate, imatinib and infliximab – were selected by a panel of independent experts for their potential to reduce the risk of death in hospitalized patients. Artesunate is currently used for severe malaria, imatinib for certain cancers, and infliximab for diseases of the immune system such as Crohn’s disease and rheumatoid arthritis.

“Finding more effective and accessible treatments for patients with COVID-19 remains a critical need, and WHO is proud to lead this global effort,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a communicated. The drugs were given on trial by the manufacturers.

WHO completed the first phase of so-called solidarity trials last year, working with countries around the world to find effective treatments for the novel coronavirus and assess their effect on even minimal mortality. The new phase of the trial involves 600 hospitals in 52 countries – 16 more than the initial phase – and thousands of patients.

Four drugs have already been evaluated by the trial with results showing that remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir, and interferon had little or no effect on people admitted to hospital with COVID-19.

The trial expansion comes as the world battles a new wave of the pandemic, fueled by the highly transmissible Delta variant. Countries that have not been able to immunize a significant proportion of their population have been particularly affected.

WHO has so far only recommended two treatments for COVID-19 – interleukin-6 receptor blockers, recommended last month, and corticosteroids. Trials in the UK last year found that dexamethasone, a cheap and widely available steroid, reduces the risk of death by a third for patients on ventilators.

The countries participating in the new trials are Canada, Finland, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

The three new drugs:

Artesunate

Artesunate is produced by Ipca and is currently used to treat malaria. In the Solidarity trial, it will be administered intravenously for seven days, using the standard dose recommended for the treatment of severe malaria, the WHO said.

Artesunate is a derivative of artemisinin, an antimalarial drug extracted from the herb Artemisia annua. Artemisinin and its derivatives have been widely used in the treatment of malaria and other parasitic diseases for over 30 years and are considered very safe. The WHO COVID-19 Therapeutic Advisory Group has recommended evaluating the anti-inflammatory properties of artesunate.

Imatinib

Imatinib is made by Novartis and used to treat certain cancers. The WHO says patients participating in the trial will take the drug by mouth, once a day, for 14 days.

Imatinib is a small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor formulated as an oral chemotherapy drug. Experimental and early clinical data suggests that imatinib reverses pulmonary capillary leakage, while a randomized clinical trial in the Netherlands reported that imatinib may confer clinical benefits in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Infliximab

Produced by Johnson & Johnson, infliximab is used to treat diseases of the immune system. For the trial, it will be administered intravenously as a single dose, based on the standard dose given to patients with Crohn’s disease over long periods of time, the United Nations agency said.

Infliximab is an inhibitor of TNF alpha, a class of biologics approved for the treatment of certain inflammatory autoimmune conditions for over 20 years. It has shown favorable efficacy and safety in restricting broad-spectrum inflammation, including in the elderly who are most clinically vulnerable to COVID-19.