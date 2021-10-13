WHO says approval of Russian Sputnik V vaccine “still pending”

Russia’s Sputnik V COVID vaccine is on hold pending missing data and legal procedures, according to a UN agency.

The World Health Organization has said the emergency use list process for Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is on hold pending certain missing data and legal proceedings, which the United Nations agency says will be “settled very soon”.

“We are working almost daily with the Ministry of Health in Russia to resolve the remaining issues to be addressed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund,” said Mariangela Simao, WHO Deputy Director General for Access to Medicines and Medicines. health products. Wednesday.

Simao said that as soon as an agreement is reached, the WHO will reopen the case and assess the data submitted, even if it is “still incomplete” and resume inspections of manufacturing sites in Russia.

“All the submissions we have are treated the same,” she said without specifying a timeline for the end of the registration process.

Medical staff walk past ambulances at a hospital for patients infected with COVID-19 in Kommunarka outside Moscow [Alexander Nemenov/AFP]

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said earlier this month that all obstacles to registering the vaccine with the WHO had been lifted and only a few documents remained to be completed.

In Russia, vaccine uptake has been slow, with many citing mistrust of authorities and fear of new medical products. Only 33 percent in Russia are fully vaccinated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia should step up its COVID-19 vaccination campaign as the country recorded 973 coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday, its highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic.

In total, Russia has recorded more than 7.7 million cases and more than 426,000 deaths.

Sputnik Light vaccine

Meanwhile, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday that the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine, citing its developer, showed 70% effectiveness against the Delta variant of the coronavirus three months after injection,

The data was submitted by the developer, the Gamaleya Institute, to the medRxiv pre-print server prior to peer review and was based on 28,000 participants who received a dose of Sputnik Light, compared to a control group of 5.6 million unvaccinated people, it said.

Countries around the world are deploying or considering giving third doses of Pfizer or Moderna or booster vaccines to parts of their populations, especially those with weakened immune systems and the elderly, although they do not there is no consensus among scientists on the extent of their use.

Sputnik Light as a booster for other vaccines will be almost as effective against the Delta variant as Russia’s flagship two-shot vaccine Sputnik V, RDIF, which markets Sputnik V internationally, said in a statement.

The RDIF said Sputnik Light would be over 83% effective against infection and over 94% effective against hospitalization.

RDIF chief Kirill Dmitriev told Reuters news agency he expected Sputnik Light to eventually become Russia’s main vaccine against COVID-19.

“Ultimately, we believe that Sputnik Light could be the main vaccine in a year from now, when many people will just need to be revaccinated or will have had COVID and will not need Sputnik V,” Dmitriev said.