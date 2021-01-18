WHO raises ‘concerns’ over vaccine inequity in Middle East

JERUSALEM (AP) – The World Health Organization has expressed “concerns” over the uneven distribution of coronavirus vaccines in Israel, which has given vaccines to more than 20% of its population, and in the occupied territories, where Palestinians have yet to receive one, an official said on Monday.

Rights groups say Israel has a responsibility as the occupying power to provide vaccines to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza. Israel says it has no such obligation and that its own population – including Arab citizens – is the priority, but that at some point it might consider sharing its supplies.

The Palestinian Authority accused Israel of “racism” for not sharing its vaccines, but made no formal request to Israel and said it was getting supplies through a WHO program and agreements with private companies.

The dispute reflects global inequality in access to vaccines, as rich countries suck the lion’s share of doses, leaving poorer countries even further in the fight against the effects of the pandemic on public health and the economy. It has also emerged as another tipping point in the decades-old conflict in the Middle East, even as the virus wreaked havoc on both sides.

“We have raised a number of public health and equity issues regarding this unequal distribution of vaccines or unequal access to vaccines,” said Dr Gerald Rockenschaub, WHO office chief for the Palestinian territories, at the Associated Press.

“We are having discussions with the Israelis at several levels, also at higher levels of our organization, trying to explore the option, if Israel could consider granting vaccines” to the Palestinians, he said, adding that the “main target” would be frontline health workers.

Israel has one of the oldest and most successful vaccination campaigns in the world, with some 2 million doses administered since the end of December to a population of over 9 million. The campaign includes Arab citizens of Israel and Palestinians living in annexed East Jerusalem.

The story continues

Israel captured East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza in the 1967 war, territories the Palestinians want for their future state. Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005, and two years later the Islamic militant group Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces. The Palestinian Authority administers part of the occupied West Bank and helps coordinate healthcare in Gaza.

Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said last week that Israel “has been cooperating closely” with the Palestinian Authority since the onset of the crisis and may consider sharing vaccines at some point. “But we must understand that our primary responsibility is to vaccinate the citizens of the State of Israel,” he told the PA.

Israeli and international rights groups say Israel is obligated to provide vaccines under international law related to the military occupation. Critics point out that hundreds of thousands of Jewish settlers in the West Bank are eligible for the vaccine because they are Israeli citizens, while the 2.5 million Palestinians living in the territory are not.

“Nothing can justify the reality of today in parts of the West Bank, where people on one side of the street receive vaccines, while those on the other do not, depending on who they are. Jews or Palestinians, ”Omar Shakir of Human Rights Watch said in a statement. “Everyone in the same territory should have equitable access to the vaccine, regardless of their ethnicity.”

Under the Oslo accords signed in the 1990s, the Palestinian Authority is responsible for health care in the territories it administers, while the two sides must work together to fight epidemics.

The Palestinian Authority hopes to get its first doses in the coming weeks through a WHO program called COVAX, which aims to purchase vaccines for countries in need, but took a long time to take off. Rockenschaub said Palestinians would receive their first doses of the program by early February “under ideal circumstances”.

The Palestinian Authority’s reluctance to publicly ask Israel for help may reflect fears that this will open it up to allegations from Israel and others that it was unable to provide for its needs. own people or that it was not ready to become a state.

Rockenschaub declined to weigh in on the political dispute, but said that from a public health standpoint, Israel has an interest in the Palestinians being vaccinated.

“It will be very difficult to ensure full protection of the Israeli population without also ensuring that adequate vaccinations are carried out on the Palestinian side,” he said, pointing to the 140,000 or so Palestinians who regularly travel to the country. Israel to work.

He added that it was important to ensure that Palestinian medical personnel were properly protected “so that their health system does not collapse”.