WHO panel approves emergency use of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine – Times of India

GENEVA: The World Health Organization on Friday gave emergency use authorization to a China-made Covid-19 vaccine Sinopharm , potentially paving the way for millions of doses to reach countries in need thanks to a UN-backed program deploying coronavirus vaccines.

Decision by WHO technical advisory group, first for Chinese vaccine, opens possibility Sinopharm’s offering will be included in UN-backed program Covax program in the coming weeks or months and distributed by UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Agency, and the WHO Regional Office for the Americas.

Efficacy figures aside, the Chinese manufacturer has released very little public data on its two vaccines – one developed by its Beijing Biologics Institute and the other by the Wuhan Biologics Institute.

This afternoon, WHO gave an emergency use list to approve Beijing’s Covid-19 vaccine, making it the sixth vaccine to receive WHO validation for its safety, efficacy and its quality, ”said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhahom Ghebreysus.

The Sinopharm vaccine will join those manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, AstraZeneca and a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India , by receiving the coveted authorization from the United Nations health agency.

“This expands the list of vaccines that Covax can purchase and gives countries the confidence to expedite their own regulatory approval and to import and administer a vaccine,” Tedros told a press conference in Geneva.

Previously, a separate group advising the WHO on vaccines said it was “very confident” that the Sinopharm vaccine will protect people between the ages of 18 and 59. The group said they had a “low level of confidence” in the vaccine’s effectiveness for people 60 and older. Its members said they had “very low confidence” in the data available on serious side effects in this age group.

Sinopharm has not published the results of its advanced-stage tests in scientific journals, so the WHO has requested a breakdown of its data, which comes mainly from the United Arab Emirates. A summary published online by the WHO suggests the vaccine is around 78% effective, with the caveat that all but a few hundred of the study volunteers were under the age of 60.

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which co-leads Covax, welcomed the announcement.

“This means the world has yet another safe and effective tool in the fight against this pandemic,” the alliance said. The public-private partnership said it was in discussions with several manufacturers, including Sinopharm, “to further expand and diversify the portfolio and secure access to additional doses” for the Covax program countries.

Covax aims to send vaccines free of charge to 92 low-income countries and help 99 other countries and territories obtain them. It was not immediately clear when the Chinese vaccine could be made available to the Covax wallet

The program, which has already distributed more than 54 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines but faces limited supplies from Western countries and India, has worked hard to secure deals as part of its goal of procuring 2 billion doses by the end of the year.

Suerie Moon, co-director of the global health program at the University Institute of Geneva, said the WHO’s decision on the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine and other Chinese vaccines “will carry a lot of weight” because of the lack of publicly available information about them.

“The decision is also sure to be scrutinized for any hint of political bias, and no doubt the committee members were very much aware of it,” she said, noting that the decision could also be a boon for developing countries that need it. coronavirus vaccines.

“If there is a green light, these vaccines could boost the slim flow of supplies that has been channeled by Covax to date,” she said, with the program having been hit hard by restricting export bans India’s vaccine supply. India has kept those doses amid a spate of cases at home.

Moon also said that if Chinese suppliers began to channel large volumes, “it would mark a dramatic shift in their participation in global vaccine markets.” Before the pandemic, India was a well integrated player in the global health vaccine supply system, but China was not, she said.

WHO’s decision on Sinopharm, which lasted for months, was particularly complex because the vaccine did not go through high-level review by a rigorous drug regulator like Europe’s. and the United States.

The WHO panel has frequently relied on findings from these Western agencies regarding vaccines that it has already approved for emergency use.

Many officials in countries without such regulatory structures rely on WHO emergency use lists to authorize the deployment of vaccines for their populations.

Hundreds of millions of Chinese vaccines have already been delivered to dozens of countries around the world under bilateral deals, as many rushed to secure supplies after rich countries reserved the vast majority of supplies Western pharmaceutical manufacturers.

While China uses five projectiles, the majority of its overseas exports come from two companies: Sinopharm and Sinovac. A decision on Sinovac is expected next week, the WHO said.

Chinese vaccines are “inactivated” vaccines, made with a killed coronavirus. Most of the other Covid-19 vaccines in use around the world, especially in the West, are made with newer technologies that instead target the “spike” protein that covers the surface of the coronavirus.

Sinopharm said last month that more than 100 million doses of its two vaccines have been used worldwide.

Sinovac, by comparison, shared relatively more data. Last month, a study published by a team of scientists in Brazil confirmed a previously reported efficacy rate of over 50%. A real world study in Chile also last month found an effectiveness rate of 67%.

