WHO on Astrazeneca vaccine: WHO reviews data, recommends AstraZeneca Covid jabs continues | World News – Times of India

GENEVA: The World Health Organization said on Wednesday its experts were still reviewing safety data on the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine following concerns about blood clots, but recommended continuation of vaccination programs.
“The WHO The Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety is carefully evaluating the latest available safety data, ”the United Nations health agency said in a statement.
“ Currently, WHO considers the benefits of AstraZeneca the vaccine outweighs its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue. ”

