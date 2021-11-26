WHO names new COVID strain Omicron as ‘variant of concern’

The World Health Organization (WHO) has appointed a new strain of coronavirus detected in South Africa as a ‘variant of concern’, prompting countries around the world to impose travel restrictions amid fears about its potential spread.

A WHO advisory group said on Friday that the first evidence showed that the new variant B.1.1529, which he nicknamed Omicron after a letter of the Greek alphabet, has an increased risk of reinfection compared to other highly transmissible strains.

Global authorities have reacted with concern to the emergence of Omicron, which was first found in South Africa and has since been detected in Belgium, Israel, Botswana and Hong Kong.

The European Union and the United Kingdom have imposed restrictions on travelers from several countries in southern Africa as researchers investigate whether the mutation was resistant to the vaccine, while the United States said similar restrictions would begin on Monday.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO COVID-19 technical officer, said on Friday that Omicron had been named as a “variant of concern” because it possesses “disturbing” properties.

“He has a large number of mutations and some of those mutations have disturbing characteristics,” Van Kerkhove said in a video posted on Twitter. She added that several studies are underway in South Africa and other countries to better understand the severity, transmissibility and characteristics of Omicron.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus evolution technical advisory group met today to review what is known about the # COVID-19[FEMININE variante B.1.1.529.

Ils ont conseillé à l’OMS de la désigner comme variante préoccupante.

L’OMS l’a nommé Omicron, conformément aux protocoles de nommage https://t.co/bSbVas9yds pic.twitter.com/Gev1zIt1Ek – Organisation mondiale de la santé (OMS) (@WHO) 26 novembre 2021

L’OMS a également déclaré qu’il faudrait probablement des semaines pour déterminer l’efficacité des vaccins COVID-19 actuels contre la variante.

Helen Rees, présidente du groupe consultatif technique régional africain sur la vaccination de l’OMS, a déclaré que les scientifiques n’en savent toujours pas assez sur la nouvelle variante pour commencer à tirer la sonnette d’alarme – et a mis en garde contre toute conclusion hâtive.

« Le fait que nous soyons capables d’identifier rapidement les changements est une bonne nouvelle. C’est une bonne nouvelle pour le monde. Mais il faut faire attention à ne pas sauter [to] conclusion[s]. We need to understand a lot more about it, ”Rees told Al Jazeera in Johannesburg.

Travel bans

Nevertheless, since Thursday, several countries have banned travel from several African countries, including South Africa, Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe, over concerns over the new variant.

South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Friday slammed international reactions to Omicron as “unwarranted”, telling reporters that world leaders “are finding scapegoats to address what is a global problem.”

The @WHO has identified a new variant of COVID that is spreading across southern Africa. As a precautionary measure until we have more information, I am ordering air travel restrictions from South Africa and seven other countries. President Biden (@POTUS) November 26, 2021

Phaahla told a press briefing that South Africa was acting transparently and that the travel bans were against WHO norms and standards.

Amesh Adalja, a senior researcher at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said travel bans were not an appropriate response. “First of all, we know that travel restrictions do very little to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Adalja told Al Jazeera.

“Number two, it penalizes countries like South Africa for being open and sharing this data.”

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson – whose government imposed travel restrictions on Thursday – praised South Africa’s transparency in sharing scientific data during a phone call with the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, Downing Street said.

“They discussed the challenges posed globally by the new COVID-19 variant and ways to work together to address it and reopen international travel,” the UK government said in a statement outlining the call.

Vaccine inequality

Oksana Pyzik, professor at the School of Pharmacy at University College London, said the new variant “shouldn’t come as a surprise” amid warnings from the WHO that global vaccine inequality could lead to the emergence of new strains of the virus.

“The World Health Organization has warned us on several occasions … since the start of the pandemic that if vaccine inequalities continue[s] … This will inevitably lead to a fitter virus, a virus potentially resistant to vaccines, ”Pyzik told Al Jazeera from Geneva.

“So we are looking at the whole African continent, there is less than 3.5% vaccine use at the moment and this is due to a supply problem,” she added.

Mosa Moshabela, professor of public health at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa, said that while scientists still don’t know exactly how Omicron behaves, the two main concerns are its transmissibility and potential resistance to l immunity against vaccines and previous infections.

Moshabela said another considerable fear for African countries is that the new variant could lead to serious illness and strain health systems.

South Africa has reported nearly 3 million coronavirus infections and more than 89,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic [File: Reuters]

“In Africa, what concerns us most is the fact that a large part of our population is not vaccinated,” he told Al Jazeera. “And if a lot of people were vaccinated, we could envision a scenario where a majority would have mild illness when they were infected with the variant, and therefore really wouldn’t put pressure on the hospital system.”

For his part, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on the world to accelerate “efforts to ensure vaccine equity as soon as possible and protect the most vulnerable everywhere” due to the “concerning” mutations of Omicron .

Tédros noted Wednesday that he hoped a consensus could be reached at a World Trade Organization (WTO) ministerial meeting next week for an intellectual property waiver for coronavirus vaccines, a measure that is already benefiting support from over 100 countries.

US President Joe Biden reiterated his administration’s commitment to the waivers on Friday, urging countries are expected to attend the WTO meeting next week to support the measure “so that these vaccines can be manufactured globally.”

“I took on this position in April; this news today reiterates the importance of moving forward quickly, ”Biden said in a statement.