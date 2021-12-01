WHO members agree to start talks on a global pandemic treaty.

Member states of the World Health Organization on Wednesday took the first step towards what many governments hope will be a legally binding treaty aimed at strengthening global defenses against pandemics.

A rare extraordinary session of the WHO governing body agreed to set up an intergovernmental negotiating body to meet no later than March to begin negotiating an international agreement to ensure a more coherent and equitable response to future pandemics. But the United States and other countries pushed for a weaker mechanism that would not include legal obligations for member states.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a strong supporter of a legally binding treaty, hailed the decision as historic, calling it “a unique opportunity to strengthen the global health architecture to protect and promote the well-being of all. “

The decision marked only the beginning of what promises to be tough negotiations in an attempt to reach consensus among WHO’s 194 member countries. The deal calls on negotiators to return the outcome of their deliberations in May 2024.