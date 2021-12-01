WHO members agree to start talks on a global pandemic treaty.
Member states of the World Health Organization on Wednesday took the first step towards what many governments hope will be a legally binding treaty aimed at strengthening global defenses against pandemics.
A rare extraordinary session of the WHO governing body agreed to set up an intergovernmental negotiating body to meet no later than March to begin negotiating an international agreement to ensure a more coherent and equitable response to future pandemics. But the United States and other countries pushed for a weaker mechanism that would not include legal obligations for member states.
WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a strong supporter of a legally binding treaty, hailed the decision as historic, calling it “a unique opportunity to strengthen the global health architecture to protect and promote the well-being of all. “
The decision marked only the beginning of what promises to be tough negotiations in an attempt to reach consensus among WHO’s 194 member countries. The deal calls on negotiators to return the outcome of their deliberations in May 2024.
The European Union and Britain lobbied for months for an ambitious treaty or convention with the force of law. The discovery of the Omicron variant, which prompted a new wave of travel rules and border closures, primarily aimed at countries in southern Africa where the variant was first identified, renewed criticism that countries around the world act in a motley and discriminatory manner.
“There is no better response to the emergence of the Omicron variant than this rapprochement of the international community behind the effort to strengthen the legal framework that underpins our collective response to pandemics,” said Simon Manley , British Ambassador to Geneva, on Twitter.
The United States described the initiative in a statement as “a momentous step,” but, with support from Brazil and other countries, refused to engage in anything legally binding and left it open. the possibility of a weaker instrument.
The international agreement aims to avoid any repetition of the “fragmented and shattered” steps by nations that Dr Tedros says are weakening the global response to Covid-19. Supporters of a treaty want commitments to share data, virus samples and technology, and to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines.
These issues raise politically sensitive questions of national sovereignty over access to epidemic sites and potential investigations into the origins of diseases – a source of tension between Western governments and China, which has resisted calls for an independent investigation on the emergence of Covid-19 in the Chinese city of Wuhan in early 2020.
China said this week that it agreed “in principle to the ideas of enhancing compliance, funding, sharing and information management.” But Beijing appeared to be wary of a new treaty and warned against “politicization, stigma and instrumentalization.”
Source link