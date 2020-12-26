World

WHO lists ten global health problems for 2021 | News from India – Times of India

NEW DELHI: Countries around the world will need to act quickly to strengthen their health systems in 2021, the WHO said.
“In 2021, WHO will work at all three levels of the organization and with partners around the world to help countries strengthen their systems so they can respond Covid-19 and deliver everything essential health services necessary to keep healthy people“Says the WHO, while listing 10 global health issues to follow in 2021. This includes accelerating access to Covid-19 tests, drugs and vaccines and tackling health inequalities .
He said it was essential to ensure that testing and treatment programs diseases like cancer and heart disease are available to everyone who needs it when they need it. “This will be a major goal, with a new Global Compact on Diabetes and a campaign to help 100 million people quit smoking,” the WHO said.

