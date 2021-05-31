Who is Yair Lapid, the opposition leader challenging Netanyahu?

Lapid, 59, was known for his successful career as a television host before becoming a credible political actor in 2013.

New coalition challenges longest-serving Israeli leader Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over former far-right ally Naftali Bennett announced he was going join forces with former TV presenter turned politician Yair Lapid.

Lapid’s efforts to replace Netanyahu were already in play before negotiations for a new government were derailed by the latest conflict on May 10.

More than 11 days, Israel heavily bombed the Gaza Strip while Hamas, the Palestinian group that rules the besieged enclave, fired rockets at Israel.

Next to a Ceasefire negotiated by Egypt on May 20, lawmakers kicked off talks into high gear ahead of Wednesday’s deadline to present their coalition to parliament for a formal vote of confidence to take office.

Lapid now has the task of cementing bilateral deals with a wide range of different parties – from Israeli ultra-nationalists to members of the United Arab List party – to create what the Israeli media has dubbed a bloc for “change.”

But who is Yair Lapid?

Leader of the centrist opposition, Lapid was once widely known for his distinguished career as a journalist and popular television host. He is the Tel Aviv-born son of fiercely secular former justice minister Yosef “Tommy” Lapid, who also left journalism to enter politics.

Her mother, Shulamit Lapid, is a well-known novelist, playwright and poet.

An amateur boxer and martial artist who has also published a dozen books, Lapid was a newspaper columnist before becoming a presenter on Channel 2 TV, a role that bolstered his stardom, and he was previously on the lists of the most famous men. desirable from Israel.

In 2012, he founded the Yesh Atid (There is a Future) party and some dismissed him as the latest in a series of media stars seeking to turn their fame into political success. The party was a big winner in the following year’s elections, however, coming in second in winning 19 seats out of 120 seats in Israel’s parliament.

From that point on, Yesh Atid established himself as a credible political force and became a key player in Netanyahu’s coalition government from 2013 to 2014, when Lapid was finance minister.

In that role, he focused on reorganizing a system that paid social allowances to the ultra-Orthodox community, which he accused of extracting money from the state rather than seeking paid employment. Most of its changes have been revoked by subsequent administrations.

Regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Lapid would support a two-state solution but oppose any division of Jerusalem which is seen by the Palestinians as the capital of their future state.

The party joined the opposition in 2015 after refusing to forge an alliance with Netanyahu and suffering a major setback in that year’s election.

In 2019, Yesh Atid joined Israel Resilience and Telem to form the centrist Blue and White coalition formed under the leadership of former military leader Benny Gantz. Blue and White then fought Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud in three elections in less than a year.

Lapid parted from the alliance after Gantz partners with Netanyahu to form a fragile and short-lived alliance in March 2020. Lapid accused Gantz of breaking a fundamental Blue and White promise to his supporters, namely that he would fight to eliminate Netanyahu.

In an interview with AFP news agency in September, Lapid said Gantz naively believed Netanyahu would work collaboratively within the coalition.

“I said (to Gantz): ‘I worked with Netanyahu. Why don’t you listen to the voice of experience… He is 71 years old. It’s not going to change, ”Lapid said. After leaving Blue and White, Lapid took his seat in parliament as the leader of Yesh Atid and leader of the opposition.

He described the short-lived Netanyahu-Gantz unity government as “a ridiculous coalition” in which ministers who disliked each other did not bother to communicate. He also predicted that the coalition would collapse in December, which it did, amid bitter acrimony between Netanyahu and Gantz.