WHO horrified by sexual exploitation by aid workers in DR Congo

Dozens of women have accused WHO and other aid agency staff of sexual abuse and exploitation

World Health Organization (WHO) staff were among 83 aid workers who sexually assaulted women and girls in the fight against the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to a report.

The abuses, which included nine rape allegations, were committed by domestic and international workers between 2018 and 2020.

The report comes after more than 50 local women reported sexual abuse.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was “inexcusable”.

The 35-page report was produced by an independent commission following an investigation.

The commission, which interviewed dozens of women who alleged they had been offered work in exchange for sex, found that 21 of the 83 alleged perpetrators were employed by the WHO.

Local women were also reportedly served with drinks, “ambushed” in hospitals, forced to have sex, and two of them were said to have become pregnant.

WHO said it was terminating the contracts of four people still employed by the organization and promised that further action would be taken.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Dr Tedros said the report was a poignant read and apologized directly to victims and survivors.

“I am sorry for what has been done to you by people employed by WHO to serve and protect you,” he said. “It is my top priority that the perpetrators are not apologized, but held accountable.”

He said the responsibility ultimately rests with him and pledged to help support and protect the victims, while vowing to overhaul the structure and culture of WHO.

WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti also apologized to those who suffered “because of the actions of our staff”.

She said she was “humiliated, horrified and heartbroken” by the findings of the investigation.

The commission said it had found “obvious structural failings and a lack of preparedness to manage the risks of incidents of sexual exploitation and abuse” in the central African country.

The story continues

He said this was in part due to the focus on eradicating Ebola.

More than 2,000 people have died in the Ebola epidemic in DR Congo.

The WHO, which has led global efforts to curb the spread of the epidemic, declared it over in June of last year.