WHO “explores all options” for transporting medical supplies to Afghanistan

“We only have a few days of supplies left and we are exploring all options to bring more drugs into the country,” said Dr Rick Brennan, regional director of emergencies for the country. WHO Eastern Mediterranean Office (EMRO), speaking at the bi-weekly UN agency briefing.

.@WHO is on the ground to support efforts to treat the injured #Acceptance explosions yesterday.

Our medical and trauma supplies are used by Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital for the urgent treatment of victims. We are moving quickly to send more supplies to the hospital pic.twitter.com/YphQJvIJ57 – WHO Afghanistan (@WHOAfghanistan) August 27, 2021

Pakistan is supporting efforts to bring humanitarian supplies, and most likely via Mazar-i-Sharif airport, he said, the first flight to leave, hopefully in the coming days.

The World Food Program (PAM) is also setting up a “humanitarian airlift”, with flights also due to take off soon.

Descend from the ground

Prior to the attack, WHO had planned three airlifts of trauma kits, emergency health kits, essential drugs and supplies for hospitals and health centers in Afghanistan, but the items remained immobilized in due to security and operational issues at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Thursday’s explosions targeted Afghans fleeing the country and soldiers securing the facility. More than 160 people have been killed, according to media reports. The Islamic State of Khorosan Province (ISKP) claimed responsibility.

The UN condemns the attack, and underlined the critical importance of the airport in facilitating the entry of aid workers and relief workers. Although about 97% of the approximately 2,200 health facilities in Afghanistan are functioning, they lack supplies to treat people affected by conflict, displacement, drought, malnutrition and COVID-19[feminine pandémie.

“En raison de problèmes de sécurité et de plusieurs autres considérations opérationnelles, l’aéroport de Kaboul ne sera pas une option pour la semaine prochaine au moins”, a déclaré le Dr Brennan.

« L’un des défis que nous avons en Afghanistan en ce moment est qu’il n’y a pas d’Autorité de l’aviation civile qui fonctionne. Mais nous travaillons avec les Pakistanais, notamment dans le cadre de l’aéroport de Mazar-i-Sharif, car ils peuvent travailler avec des contacts au sol pour s’assurer que toutes les étapes nécessaires pour faire atterrir un avion, faire atterrir un avion cargo, puissent être mises en place en place”.

Il a ajouté que les coûts d’assurance pour amener un avion en Afghanistan ont « monté en flèche » du jour au lendemain, atteignant des prix jamais vus auparavant.

“Nous essayons de sauter à travers ce cerceau en ce moment”, a déclaré le Dr Brennan. “Une fois que nous pourrons résoudre ce problème, nous espérons être en vol dans les prochaines 48 à 72 heures”.

Traiter les victimes d’attaques

L’attaque terroriste a accéléré les tensions et la volatilité dans un pays où près de la moitié de la population, soit 18 millions de personnes, dépendaient déjà de l’aide humanitaire avant même que les talibans ne prennent le pouvoir. Un appel en cours de l’ONU pour 1,3 milliard de dollars est financé à moins de 40 pour cent.

Interrogé sur l’impact de l’attaque sur les hôpitaux de Kaboul, le Dr Brennan a indiqué qu’un partenaire de l’OMS, l’ONG italienne Emergency, qui gère un hôpital de traumatologie dans la ville, a été «débordé» dans le traitement des victimes, qui seraient au nombre de plus de 200. .

« Bien sûr, il est urgent d’avoir accès aux fournitures et nous comprenons qu’ils subissent actuellement une grande pression sur leurs fournitures. Donc, notre expédition aérienne proposée dans les prochains jours apportera plus de kits de traumatologie », a-t-il déclaré.

Préoccupation pour les femmes et les enfants

L’ONU continue de souligner son engagement à rester en Afghanistan. Plus de 100 employés internationaux et environ 3 000 collègues nationaux restent dans le pays.

L’OMS, qui compte quelque 700 employés répartis dans les 34 provinces du pays, est particulièrement préoccupée par les besoins de santé des femmes et des enfants.

© UNICEF / Omid Fazel Young Afghan girls displaced by conflict attend classes in 2020 in a camp for people displaced by conflict.

The agency fears a setback in progress made over the past two decades, which has seen maternal mortality rates drop by around 60% and infant mortality by around 50%.

Even though Afghanistan does not meet international standards for the availability of doctors and nurses for its people, thousands of health professionals were also trained during this period, including female doctors, nurses and midwives. -women.

A “brain drain” health worker

“We are already hearing that some female healthcare workers are not going to work and that there has been a decline in attendance by women and children in some facilities,” said Dr Brennan.

“This again underscores the need to ensure the availability of medical supplies to support female health workers in their work and to encourage families to bring their mothers, wives, daughters and children, to seek health care when they need it “.

When asked why female healthcare workers were reluctant to go to work, Dr Brennan said the WHO assumed they were cautious because the agency had not received any reports of physical or other restrictions preventing women to work.

Thousands of Afghans have fled abroad since the Taliban took power, and Dr Brennan noted that health workers are also part of this “huge brain drain”.

The UN’s commitment to stay

Going forward, WHO will work with donors, partners and Afghan health authorities in the coming weeks to ensure continued support for the country’s health system.

“For the past week or so, the eyes of the world have been on this major air operation at Kabul airport. But once this evacuation mission is complete, the enormous humanitarian needs will continue and our work will then enter a new phase that will bring complexities on a scale we have never seen before, ”said Dr Brennan.

“Despite these challenges, the WHO and the UN will be there for the Afghan people. “