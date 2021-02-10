WHO expert group recommends AstraZeneca vaccine despite variant concerns
Wednesday, a panel of experts from the World Health Organization advised that the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford be used in countries where new variants of the coronavirus are circulating.
The recommendation came days after a decision from South Africa at least temporarily stop the plans to deploy the AstraZeneca vaccine.
The decision was announced after a small clinical trial indicated the vaccine may not protect against mild and moderate cases caused by a variant of the virus first seen in this country. Researchers were unable to draw a conclusion about the impact of the variant, known as B.1.351, on the vaccine’s ability to prevent serious disease.
Although they recommend the AstraZeneca vaccine for use anywhere, scientists at the WHO have admitted that each country should take into account the state of the virus and the type of variants that are spreading within it.
WHO has yet to grant an emergency use list for the AstraZeneca vaccine, a step that would trigger the rollout of the vaccine in many low- and middle-income countries.
WHO will be looking separately at the two manufacturers of the vaccine: AstraZeneca and the Serum Institute, the Indian producer that will provide multiple doses for the Covax initiative to bring vaccines to the poorest regions of the world. WHO will weigh those decisions next week, with decisions expected around the middle of this month.
WHO at the end of last year Pfizer approved vaccine. His decision on AstraZeneca’s vaccine is eagerly awaited, as countries around the world rely on the cheap and easy-to-store product.
Countries are expected to start receiving their first installments of Covax’s AstraZeneca vaccine later in February.
The WHO decisions come as concerns mount over whether certain variants may reduce the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines and treatments. The B.1.351 variant has so far generated the most concern. The AstraZeneca vaccine and other leading vaccines still appear to offer strong protection against another more contagious coronavirus variant first identified in Britain, known as B.1.1.7.
But scientists have cautioned against drawing firm conclusions from preliminary data.
“We are so in the early stages of understanding what any specific change in the virus means for the performance of either vaccine or the vaccine as a whole,” said Katherine O’Brien, Director of Immunization , vaccines and biologics, at the press conference on Wednesday.
For now, South Africa plans to vaccinate health workers as early as next week with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has avoided hospitalizations and deaths in clinical trials in the country. The vaccine is not yet licensed there, but officials have said they will use it in an ongoing clinical trial.
As for the AstraZeneca vaccine, South African health officials said on Wednesday they were consider selling or trading their millions of doses of vaccine for different shots. WHO scientists have said they are ready to discuss such plans as part of the Covax initiative.
The WHO expert group that issued recommendations on Wednesday, known as the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization, also recommended that the AstraZeneca vaccine be given to adults regardless of age, break with several European countries who have chosen to restrict the use of the vaccine to younger people.
The WHO panel also recommended that the two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine be given between four and 12 weeks apart. The guidelines follow the publication of an article last week that found the vaccine seems to work best when second doses are delayed. Britain and other countries have chosen to delay second doses of the vaccine in an effort to introduce more first doses to their populations.
Source link