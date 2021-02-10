WHO expert group recommends AstraZeneca vaccine despite variant concerns

Wednesday, a panel of experts from the World Health Organization advised that the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford be used in countries where new variants of the coronavirus are circulating.

The recommendation came days after a decision from South Africa at least temporarily stop the plans to deploy the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The decision was announced after a small clinical trial indicated the vaccine may not protect against mild and moderate cases caused by a variant of the virus first seen in this country. Researchers were unable to draw a conclusion about the impact of the variant, known as B.1.351, on the vaccine’s ability to prevent serious disease.

Although they recommend the AstraZeneca vaccine for use anywhere, scientists at the WHO have admitted that each country should take into account the state of the virus and the type of variants that are spreading within it.