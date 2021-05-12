WHO examines data from Seychelles after being fully vaccinated after receiving COVID

The country’s health ministry said a third of those diagnosed with COVID-19 last week had received both doses of the vaccine.

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday it was reviewing coronavirus data from Seychelles after the country’s health ministry said more than a third of people who tested positive for COVID-19 last week had been fully vaccinated.

The ministry and WHO both stressed that the majority of those who tested positive had not been vaccinated or received only one dose, that no one who died had been fully vaccinated and that almost all of those who needed treatment for severe or critical cases were unvaccinated.

But the WHO said it was closely monitoring the situation in the Indian Ocean nation, which has a population of less than 100,000 and is reporting cases in the hundreds on a daily basis.

“Our teams continue to review the data, assess progress and understand trends,” a spokesperson told Reuters news agency via email.

The seven-day moving average of positive cases rose from 120 on April 30 to 314 on May 8, the ministry said in a statement Monday evening, with nearly two-thirds of the positive cases being close contacts of another person who tested positive. .

Some 37% of people who tested positive had received both doses of a vaccine, he said.

To date, 57% of those who have been fully vaccinated have received the vaccine from Chinese state drug maker Sinopharm, while 43% have received injections from AstraZeneca, he said. Nearly 60 percent of the population received two doses, the WHO said.

The ministry said 80% of people requiring hospital treatment had not been vaccinated and tended to be people with co-morbidities. The ministry could not be contacted immediately for further comment.

The WHO said a large phase III trial of Sinopharm has shown that two doses, given 21 days apart, have 79 percent effectiveness against symptomatic infection, 14 days or more after the second dose. AstraZeneca said in March that its COVID-19 vaccine was 76% effective.

The WHO approved the Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use on Friday. The decision also paves the way for the vaccine’s integration into COVAX, a global program to deliver vaccines primarily to the poorest countries.

The total number of confirmed cases in Seychelles since the start of the pandemic is less than 8,200. Cases declined slightly from May 7 to 8, according to the ministry’s statement, but “the transmission rate remains high and is worrying.”

WHO has said that vaccination alone will not completely stop transmission and that preventive health measures such as social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing must continue.