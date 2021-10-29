World

WHO Director-General seeks second five-year term without opposition

GENEVA (AP) – The World Health Organization announced on Friday that its chief executive, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is unopposed for a second five-year term.

The United Nations health agency made the announcement after the deadline to apply for the next term expired on September 23. The official selection of the next Director-General takes place at the next WHO assembly in May.

Tedros, an Ethiopian national who is the first African to lead the WHO, oversaw the agency’s complex response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has eclipsed his tenure. Trained in biology and infectious diseases with a doctorate in community health, he is also the first WHO chief not to be a doctor.

Former Ethiopian Minister of Health and Foreign Affairs, Tedros – who bears his first name – received strong support when France and Germany announced their support for him shortly after the nomination period closed.


