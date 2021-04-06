WHO denies warning of 50,000 Covid-19 deaths in India before April 15, says ‘fake news’ – Times of India
Speaking to Twitter, the world health body said the video claiming the WHO had warned of 50,000 deaths in India was “fake news.”
WHO has not issued such a warning, she said.
“A video claiming that the WHO warned of 50,000 deaths in India as of April 15 is fake news. The WHO has not issued such a warning,” tweeted the Regional Office of the World Health Organization for South East Asia (SEARO).
A video claiming that @WHO warned of 50,000 deaths from # COVID-19 in India before April 15 is FAKE NEWS. WHO DIDN’T issue… https://t.co/KYVuxMWN8O
– WHO South East Asia (@WHOSEARO) 1617684903000
India has so far reported more than 1,2686,049 cases of Covid-19. The death toll in the country has risen to 1.65,547.
In February, WHO thanked India and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “support equity in vaccines”.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hope other countries will follow India’s lead.
“Thank you, India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting vaccine equity. Your commitment to COVAX and sharing Covid-19 vaccine doses is helping more than 60 countries start immunizing their health workers and other priority groups. I hope other countries will follow your lead, ”Tedros wrote in a tweet.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India has so far sent a total of 645.02 lakh vaccine doses to various countries.