WHO denies warning of 50,000 Covid-19 deaths in India before April 15, says ‘fake news’ – Times of India

A video claiming that @WHO warned of 50,000 deaths from # COVID-19 in India before April 15 is FAKE NEWS. WHO DIDN’T issue… https://t.co/KYVuxMWN8O – WHO South East Asia (@WHOSEARO) 1617684903000

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organization (The WHO) has refuted reports claiming to have issued a warning on 50,000 deaths from Covid-19 in India before April 15.Speaking to Twitter, the world health body said the video claiming the WHO had warned of 50,000 deaths in India was “fake news.”WHO has not issued such a warning, she said.“A video claiming that the WHO warned of 50,000 deaths in India as of April 15 is fake news. The WHO has not issued such a warning,” tweeted the Regional Office of the World Health Organization for South East Asia (SEARO).

India has so far reported more than 1,2686,049 cases of Covid-19. The death toll in the country has risen to 1.65,547.

In February, WHO thanked India and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “support equity in vaccines”.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hope other countries will follow India’s lead.

“Thank you, India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting vaccine equity. Your commitment to COVAX and sharing Covid-19 vaccine doses is helping more than 60 countries start immunizing their health workers and other priority groups. I hope other countries will follow your lead, ”Tedros wrote in a tweet.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India has so far sent a total of 645.02 lakh vaccine doses to various countries.