WHO: Coronavirus cases decline everywhere except Europe – Times of India
LONDON: The World Health Organization reported on Wednesday that coronavirus deaths had risen by 10% in Europe over the past week, making it the only region in the world where both Covid-19 case and deaths keep increasing. It was the sixth week in a row that the virus had increased across the continent.
In its weekly pandemic report, the United Nations Health Agency said there were around 3.1 million new cases worldwide, an increase of around 1% from the previous week. Almost two-thirds of coronavirus infections – 1.9 million – were in Europe, where cases rose 7%.
The countries with the highest number of new cases in the world were the United States, Russia, Great Britain, Turkey and Germany. The number of weeklies Deaths from covid-19 fell by around 4% globally and declined in all regions except Europe.
Out of the 61 countries WHO includes in its European region, which includes Russia and extends to Central Asia, 42% reported an increase in cases of at least 10% over the past week.
In the Americas, the WHO said weekly new cases were down 5% and deaths by 14%, with the highest numbers reported in the United States.
On Tuesday, pharmaceutical company Pfizer asked the United States Food and Drug Administration to allow coronavirus vaccine booster shots for all adults. WHO has pleaded with countries not to administer more boosters until at least the end of the year; around sixty countries are actively deploying them.
In Southeast Asia and Africa, deaths from Covid-19 have fallen by about a third, despite the lack of vaccines in those regions.
WHO director for Europe Dr Hans Kluge said last week that Europe was again “back to the epicenter of the pandemic”. He warned that if more action is not taken to stop Covid-19, the region could see an additional 500,000 deaths by February.
