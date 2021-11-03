WHO clears India-made COVID vaccine, after months of use

NEW DELHI (AP) – The World Health Organization on Wednesday granted an emergency use license for a coronavirus vaccine developed in India, offering insurance for an injection authorized by the country’s regulators long before the end of advanced safety and efficacy testing.

The United Nations health agency said in a statement that it had authorized Covaxin, made by India’s Bharat Biotech. The action makes Covaxin the eighth COVID-19 vaccine to receive the green light from the WHO.

“This emergency use list expands the availability of vaccines, the most effective medical tools we have to end the pandemic,” said Dr Mariângela Simão, WHO Deputy Director General for Access drugs and health products.

Covaxin was developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council for Medical Research, the government’s top research body. The vaccine is made using a killed coronavirus to trigger an immune response and is given in two doses.

The WHO said the vaccine was found to be around 78% effective in preventing severe COVID-19 and was “extremely suitable” for poor countries because of its much easier storage requirements.

A group of experts convened by WHO said there was insufficient data on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine in pregnant women; studies are planned to answer these questions.

India’s drug regulator cleared Covaxin in January, months before extensive testing on people was completed, prompting concern from health experts the shot was given prematurely.

Bharat Biotech published results in July showing the vaccine was around 93% effective in preventing severe COVID-19 and around 65% effective against infection with the more contagious delta variant.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the first injection of the two-dose vaccine in March. By mid-October, more than 110 million doses of the vaccine had been administered, making Covaxin the second most used COVID-19 vaccine in India after AstraZeneca.

Despite India’s repeated approval of its local vaccine, Bharat Biotech has encountered problems increasing production. In July, India’s health ministry said the company is producing 25 million doses of the vaccine on average each month and plans to increase monthly production to 58 million doses.

The company says it is targeting an annual capacity of 1 billion doses by the end of 2021, or more than 80 million shots each month, but has not answered questions about its current capacity.

Bharat Biotech said several other countries, including Brazil, the Philippines, Iran and Mexico, had also authorized its COVID-19 vaccine. Before India suspended its exports, snapshots taken by Bharat Biotech were sent to Myanmar, Paraguay and Zimbabwe in the form of subsidies, as well as to Mauritius and Iran under trade agreements, according to data from the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Brazil’s Federal Prosecutor’s Office is investigating possible irregularities in the Health Ministry’s contract for the purchase of 20 million doses of Covaxin.

To date, the World Health Organization has granted emergency approval for vaccines manufactured by AstraZeneca and its partner, the Serum Institute of India, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna Inc., Johnson & Johnson and Chinese pharmaceutical companies Sinopharm and Sinovac.

WHO-approved vaccines can be used as part of the UN-backed COVAX effort to distribute COVID-19 vaccines and share doses with poorer countries. The initiative is in desperate need of more vaccines after failing to meet its targets and drastically cuts the number of vaccines expected to be delivered by the end of the year.

The WHO emergency use authorization for Covaxin is also expected to mean millions of Indians immunized with the vaccine will be allowed to travel overseas through countries that recognize WHO-authorized vaccines, including Great Britain, members of the European Union and Canada.

Cheng reported from London.