WHO chief Tedros plans to get re-elected: Stat News – Times of India
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization, plans to run for a second five-year term as head of the agency, Stat News reported Monday, https://www.statnews.com/2021/05/03/tedros-second-term, citing a person familiar with the question.
Tedros, as he is widely known, has been the public face of WHO’s efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic since the new SARS-CoV-2 virus emerged in the central city of Wuhan at the end of 2019.
In 2017, Ethiopian Tedros became the first African to lead the Geneva-based group. The United Nations and made universal health care coverage its priority.
A WHO spokesperson said he could not comment on potential candidates. The 194 Member States of WHO can nominate candidates until September, whose names are sent under seal to the
Board of directors president – ahead of next year’s elections. It is not clear at this point whether others will emerge towards
challenge Tedros for the five-year term, according to the Stat report. Diplomats told Reuters Tedros that Tedros’ support among African countries would be key to any re-election, while doubting that he could count on support from his home country which last nominated him.
They noted that the Ethiopian military accused him in November of supporting and trying to procure arms and diplomatic support for Tigray dominant political party of the state, which fights federal forces. Tedros has denied taking sides in the conflict in Ethiopia.
Tedros, whose global profile increased dramatically during the pandemic, flew to Beijing in January 2020 to meet with President Xi Jinping to ensure cooperation and information-sharing, just before declaring an emergency. global health.
The Trump administration accused Tedros and the WHO of being “China-centric” – allegations they rejected – and halted US contributions while beginning the process of leaving the agency.
The Biden administration announced immediately after taking office in January that it would remain a member and meet financial obligations while working on reforms. Tedros distanced himself from the conclusions of a
mission this year, written jointly with Chinese scientists, who investigated the origins of the virus. The report released on March 30 said the virus was likely transmitted from bats to humans by another animal, and that a laboratory leak was “extremely unlikely” as a cause.
Tedros said the data had been withheld from the team and the lab issue needed further investigation.
