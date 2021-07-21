WHO chief supports Tokyo Olympics days before opening ceremony

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), put his weight behind the Tokyo Olympics delayed by the pandemic, even as an increase in the Delta variant leads to a resurgence of COVID- 19 in the world and that the event subsequently faced opposition just days before the opening ceremony.

Speaking to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Tokyo, Ghebreyesus acknowledged the scale of the problem posed by the pandemic but drew parallels between the Olympic spirit and the need for governments and peoples of the world to work together to defeat the virus.

“May these Games be the moment that unites the world and ignites the solidarity and determination we need to end the pandemic together, by vaccinating 70% of the population of each country by the middle of next year “Said the head of the WHO on Wednesday. .

“May the Olympic torch be a symbol of hope that crosses the planet. And may the rays of hope of this land of the rising sun light up a new dawn for a healthier, safer and more just world. “

The Tokyo Olympics were forced to a unprecedented delay after the WHO declared a pandemic in March last year. The organizers have put in place a series of measures, designed in collaboration with the WHO, to reduce the risk COVID-19 and ensure the Games remain safe and secure.

But more and more cases in the world and Japan, undermined public confidence, increasing opposition to the continuation of the event.

Tokyo recorded 1,387 new cases on Tuesday, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to more than 840,000 cases. Some 15,055 people in Japan have died from the disease and more than 4.1 million worldwide.

Dozens of cases have already been linked to the Olympics, including a number of athletes, which has further undermined public confidence in coronavirus mitigation efforts.

“The pandemic is a test. And the world fails, ”Ghebreyesus said at the IOC meeting.

“More than four million people have died and more continue to die. Already this year, the number of deaths is more than double the total of last year. In the time it takes for me to make these remarks, more than 100 people will lose their lives from COVID-19. And by the time the Olympic flame goes out on August 8, more than 100,000 more people will perish.

“Sick and tired” of the virus

He noted that people around the world were “sick and tired” of the virus and wanted the pandemic to be over, but he said that could not happen until more people in more countries were vaccinated.

“The threat is nowhere until it is everywhere,” he said. “Anyone who thinks the pandemic is over because it’s over where they live lives in a paradise for fools. “

The first event – a softball match between Japan and Australia – took place in an empty stadium on Wednesday. Most events will take place without spectators due to COVID-19 [Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Network via Reuters]

Going through the wealthiest countries, the WHO chief said the world had not made the best use of the vaccines that had been developed, with 75 percent of injections given in just 10 countries. In low-income countries, only 1% of people received at least one dose, compared to more than half of the population in high-income countries, he said.

The vaccines had been “concentrated in the hands and arms of a lucky few,” he said, adding that the lack of sharing of vaccines, tests and treatments was increasing a two-way pandemic that was not only a “moral outrage” but risked accentuating the emergence of new, perhaps more deadly, variants of the coronavirus.

“The tragedy of this pandemic is that it could have been under control now, if vaccines had been allocated more equitably,” he said, adding that drug companies should shift profits and patents to the second plan in order to guarantee greater access to vaccines.

WHO, International Monetary Fund, World Bank and World Trade Organization are supporting a global campaign to immunize at least 10 percent of each country’s population by September, at least 40 percent by by the end of this year and 70 percent by the middle of 2022.

Ghebreyesus also reiterated the importance of public health measures beyond vaccines – including testing, contact tracing and quarantine – to control the spread of the virus.

Many measures are part of the rules included in the Olympics Playbook, which are supposed to help keep athletes, officials and media safe while in Japan and minimize the risk of coronavirus. Most of the events will take place in empty venues.

The WHO chief said the “mark of success” was not zero cases but cases were identified, isolated, traced and treated.

Some 79 cases have been reported in connection with the event so far, according to official figures, with the opening ceremony due to take place on Friday.

“In the 125-year history of modern games, they have taken place in the shadow of war, economic crisis and geopolitical turmoil. But never before have they been organized in the shadow of a pandemic, ”he said. “And while COVID-19 may have postponed the matches, it did not defeat them. “