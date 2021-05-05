WHO chief hails ‘monumental moment’ in COVID fight, as US supports vaccine patent waiver

WHOGeneral managerTedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described him on Twitter as a “powerful example of leadership in meeting the challenges of global health.”

The UN health chief has for months been urging governments involved in World Trade Organization (WTO) negotiations on intellectual property rights to suspend patent rules for vaccines authorized for use in emergency, in order to stimulate vaccine production.

The United States had resisted lobbying to waive protections, but on Wednesday Katharine Tai, the U.S. Trade Representative, released a detailed statement, explaining why the Biden administration was changing its mind:

“This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic calls for extraordinary measures, ”she said.

“The administration strongly believes in the protection of intellectual property, but in the service of the end of this pandemic, it supports the lifting of these protections for COVID-19 vaccines. We will actively participate in the text-based negotiations at the WTO necessary to make this happen. “

Safe and efficient

She stressed that the aim was to provide “as many safe and effective vaccines to as many people as quickly as possible”. The chief trade official urged the United States to expand manufacturing and distribution, and to work to increase the raw materials needed for vaccine production.

According to press reports, WTO members are expected to hold further talks in the coming weeks, while India and South Africa – which have proposed the waiver – are working on revised plans.

The question of our time

Speaking ahead of the US announcement, the WTO General manager, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, says that the issue of equitable access to vaccines, diagnostics and therapies was “both the moral and economic issue of our time”.

Addressing members at Wednesday’s trade body meeting, she said all members should share their vaccines, either through the fair international mechanism, COVAX, or other means, and remove export restrictions and prohibitions.

Manufacturers were to increase their capacity and governments would have to “invest in additional manufacturing capacity for the future.”

She called for the swift continuation of negotiations on the waiver, saying she was convinced that a “pragmatic path” was possible.