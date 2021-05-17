WHO chief calls on vaccine makers to advance Covax doses – Times of India

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Reuters)

GENEVA: The head of World Health Organization called manufacturers to make Covid-19 vaccine doses available to a vaccine sharing facility earlier than expected due to a supply shortfall caused by disruption to Indian exports.

“While we appreciate the work of AstraZeneca who have continued to increase the speed and volume of their deliveries, we need other manufacturers to follow suit, ”said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a virtual briefing, mentioning Pfizer and Modern More precisely.