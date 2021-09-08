WHO calls Covid during pregnancy a serious threat in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The coronavirus pandemic could “wipe out 20 years of hard-earned gains” in reducing maternal mortality in Latin America and the Caribbean, and countries in the region should prioritize pregnant women and those who have recently given birth in Latin America and the Caribbean. their vaccination campaigns, officials said. at the World Health Organization warned Wednesday.

“So far, more than 270,000 pregnant women have fallen ill with Covid in the Americas and more than 2,600 of them – or 1% of those infected – have died from the virus,” said Dr Carissa F. Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, a division of the WHO, said at a press conference.

Pregnancy increases vulnerability to respiratory infections, including Covid-19, and is associated with a higher likelihood of severe symptoms of Covid.

Most countries reported a higher number of cases and deaths during pregnancy in 2021 than all last year, and in Mexico and Colombia, Covid-19 has become the leading cause of maternal death this year. Mexico, Argentina and Brazil are responsible for half of all maternal deaths from Covid-19 in the Americas, Dr Etienne said.