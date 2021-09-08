WHO calls Covid during pregnancy a serious threat in Latin America and the Caribbean.
The coronavirus pandemic could “wipe out 20 years of hard-earned gains” in reducing maternal mortality in Latin America and the Caribbean, and countries in the region should prioritize pregnant women and those who have recently given birth in Latin America and the Caribbean. their vaccination campaigns, officials said. at the World Health Organization warned Wednesday.
“So far, more than 270,000 pregnant women have fallen ill with Covid in the Americas and more than 2,600 of them – or 1% of those infected – have died from the virus,” said Dr Carissa F. Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, a division of the WHO, said at a press conference.
Pregnancy increases vulnerability to respiratory infections, including Covid-19, and is associated with a higher likelihood of severe symptoms of Covid.
Most countries reported a higher number of cases and deaths during pregnancy in 2021 than all last year, and in Mexico and Colombia, Covid-19 has become the leading cause of maternal death this year. Mexico, Argentina and Brazil are responsible for half of all maternal deaths from Covid-19 in the Americas, Dr Etienne said.
Her organization recommends that vaccinations be universal during the first trimester of pregnancy and for those who are breastfeeding, because breast milk gives newborns the protection of the vaccine. It is a similar orientation to that published last month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
However, less than half of countries in Latin America and the Caribbean have specific vaccination guidelines related to pregnancy and childbirth, Dr Etienne said.
In Mexico, which has prioritized injections during pregnancy for some time, Dr Etienne said “not a single vaccinated woman has died from Covid during pregnancy.”
However, the pandemic has reduced access to antenatal care, Dr Etienne said, noting that at least 40 percent of countries in Latin America and the Caribbean have reported disruptions in maternal and newborn care. And the region continues to suffer from a general shortage of vaccines. Only 28% of people in Latin America and the Caribbean have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, Dr Etienne said.
In some countries in the region, the figures are much lower, with a quarter of them immunizing less than 20 percent of their population. Venezuela has fully immunized just over 11% of its population; Guatemala and Nicaragua have fully immunized less than 10 percent of their population; and in Haiti, the percentage drops to less than 1 percent.
In the Caribbean, infections are declining overall, although there is an increase in Covid-19 deaths in several islands, including Jamaica and Puerto Rico.
Infections are also increasing in several Central American countries, including Costa Rica, Belize and Guatemala, where half of the hospitals are overcapacity.
In contrast, in South America, with the exception of Venezuela, cases and deaths have steadily declined. Pan American Health Organization officials did not ask whether the volume of testing in the region may have affected the number of reported cases.
“We are working jointly with health ministries and county experts to study trends and why these declines have continued,” said Ciro Ugarte, the organization’s director of health emergencies. “When cases go down, it’s because we’re doing it right, which means we’re implementing public health measures that have time and time again been proven to work.”
Now, however, countries in the region must be careful not to relax these measures, he said, “because this is a great opportunity for the virus.”
