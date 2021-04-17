Who are the Sikhs and what are their beliefs?

AP Photo / Julio Cortez

New Jersey’s first Sikh Attorney General, Gurbir Singh Grewal, was a target of derogatory remarks in 2018. Two radio hosts commented on Grewal’s Sikh identity and repeatedly called him “the turban man”. Asked how offensive their comments were, one said, “Listen, and if that offends you, don’t wear the turban and maybe I’ll remember your name.”

Listeners, activists and Sikhs across the country acted immediately, contacting the station to voice their concerns. News organizations quickly picked up the story and radio hosts have been suspended.

Grewal is a practicing Sikh who maintains a turban and beard. Scholars and government officials believe that the American Sikh population number of about 500,000. Nonetheless, for many American Sikhs, such experiences are not uncommon. As a specialist in tradition and myself a practicing Sikh, I studied the harsh realities of what it means to be a Sikh in America today. I have also known racial slurs from a young age.

The bottom line is that it is hardly understood who exactly Sikhs are and what they believe. So here’s an introduction.

Founder of Sikhism

To start at the beginning, the founder of the Sikh tradition, Guru Nanak was born in 1469 in the Punjab region of South Asia, currently divided between Pakistan and northwest India. A majority of the global Sikh population still resides in Punjab on the Indian side of the border.

From an early age, Guru Nanak was disillusioned by the social inequalities and religious hypocrisies he observed around him. He believed that one divine force created the whole world and lived there. In his belief, God was not separate from the world and observing from a distance, but fully present in all aspects of creation.

He therefore asserted that everyone are also divine and deserve to be treated as such.

To promote this vision of divine unity and social equality, Guru Nanak created religious institutions and practices. He created community centers and places of worship, wrote his own scriptural compositions, and institutionalized a leadership system (gurus) that would advance his vision.

The story continues

The Sikh point of view therefore rejects all social distinctions that produce inequalities, including gender, race, religion and caste, the predominant structure of the social hierarchy in South Asia.

A community kitchen run by Sikhs to provide free meals regardless of caste, faith or religion, in the Golden Temple, Punjab, India. shankar s. , CC BY A community kitchen run by Sikhs to provide free meals regardless of caste, faith or religion, in the Golden Temple, Punjab, India.“src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/AG82O9JunlJzWR80j8mgtw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTQ3MA–/httcwNTtoPTQ3MA–/httcwNTtoPTQ3MA–/httcwNTtoPTQ3MA/uu/bAYBIja6G6H.2 – ~ B / aD05NjA7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u / https: //media.zenfs.com/en/the_conversation_us_articles_815/0c7c3565a237091b86001fb09694e316 “class” / “caas-img”> shankar s., CC BY

Serving the world is a natural expression of Sikh prayer and worship. Sikhs call this prayer service “seva”, and it is an essential part of their practice.

Sikh identity

In the Sikh tradition, a truly religious person is one who cultivates spiritual self while serving the communities around him – or a saint-soldier. The ideal of the holy soldier applies to women as well as to men.

With this in mind, Sikh women and men maintain five articles of faith, commonly referred to as the five K’s. These are: kes (uncut long hair), kara (steel bracelet), kanga (wooden comb), kirpan (small sword) and kachera (soldier shorts).

Although little historical evidence exists as to why these particular items were chosen, the 5Ks continue to provide the community with a collective identity, binding individuals on the basis of a shared belief and practice. As I understand it, Sikhs treasure these articles of faith as gifts from their gurus.

Turbans are an important part of Sikh identity. Both women and men can wear turbans. Like articles of faith, Sikhs regard their turbans as gifts given by their beloved gurus, and its meaning is deeply personal. In South Asian culture, wearing a turban usually indicated one’s social status – kings and rulers once wore turbans. the Sikh gurus have adopted the turban, in part, to remind Sikhs that all humans are sovereign, royal and ultimately equal.

Sikhs in America

Today there is around 30 million Sikhs in the world, making Sikhism the fifth major religion in the world.

Sikh Day Parade on Madison Avenue, New York. Photo AP / Craig Ruttle “src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/CeDIpcW.BMbs4MAuq5c0Gg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTQ5MC41NjI1/https://s.yimgilAq8Uq/. A– ~ B / aD0xMDAyO3c9MTQ0MDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg – / https: //media.zenfs.com/en/the_conversation_us_articles_815/b013482d6d4b13990c2304a2a1a15casd-class = Sikh Day Parade on Madison Avenue, New York.“src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/CeDIpcW.BMbs4MAuq5c0Gg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTQ5MC41NjI1/https://s.yimgilAq8Uq/. A– ~ B / aD0xMDAyO3c9MTQ0MDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg – / https: //media.zenfs.com/en/the_conversation_us_articles_815/b013482d6d4b13990c2304a2a1a15casd-class = Photo AP / Craig Ruttle

After British colonizers in India seized power in the Punjab in 1849, where the majority of the Sikh community was based, Sikhs began to migrate to various areas controlled by the British Empire, including South East Asia, East Africa and the UK itself. Based on what was available to them, Sikhs played various roles in these communities, including military service, agricultural work, and railway construction.

The first Sikh community entered the United States via the west coast in the 1890s. They began to face discrimination upon arrival. For example, the first race riot targeting Sikhs took place in Bellingham, Washington, in 1907. Angry crowds of white men Sikh workers gathered, beat them and forced them to leave town.

Discrimination has continued over the years. For example, when my father moved from the Punjab to the United States in the 1970s, racial slurs like “Ayatollah” and “raghead” were thrown at him. It was a time when 52 diplomats and US citizens taken captive in Iran and the tension between the two countries was high. These insults reflected the racist backlash against those who fit the stereotypes of Iranians. Our family faced a similar racist backlash when the United States entered the Gulf War in the early 1990s.

Racist attacks increased again after 9/11, especially because Americans did not know about the Sikh religion and confused the unique Sikh appearance with popular stereotypes of what terrorists look like.

Compared to the last decade, the rates of violence against Sikhs have increased after the election of President Donald Trump. The Sikh Coalition, the largest Sikh civil rights organization in the United States, found in 2018 that American Sikhs were targeted for hate crimes about once a week.

AP Photo / Michael Owen Baker “src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/E85B.CwpBT5SBdO1N37l0g–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTQ2OS4wMjA4MzMzMzMzMzMzMzMz6/hbmzMtt/GuMz6/hzMzMzMtt.com/GuMz6/hzMzMz89/GuMyz/ 9gkNBBs9lA– ~ B / aD05NTg7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u / https: //media.zenfs.com/en/the_conversation_us_articles_815/b75de5a55c60b3ba7b94eea “img0d / “src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/E85B.CwpBT5SBdO1N37l0g–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTQ2OS4wMjA4MzMzMzMzMzMzMzMz6/hbmzMtt/GuMz6/hzMzMzMtt.com/GuMz6/hzMzMz89/GuMyz/ 9gkNBBs9lA– ~ B / aD05NTg7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u / https: //media.zenfs.com/en/the_conversation_us_articles_815/b75de5a55c60b3ba7b94eea “img0d / AP Photo / Michael Owen Baker

As a practicing Sikh, I can say that the Sikh commitment to the principles of their faith, including love, service and justice, keeps them resilient in the face of hatred. For these reasons, for many Sikh Americans, like Gurbir Grewal, it is gratifying to maintain their unique Sikh identity.

