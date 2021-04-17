Who are the Sikhs and what are their beliefs?

\r\nNew Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. AP Photo \/ Julio CortezNew Jersey's first Sikh Attorney General, Gurbir Singh Grewal, was a target of derogatory remarks in 2018. Two radio hosts commented on Grewal's Sikh identity and repeatedly called him \u201cthe turban man\u201d. Asked how offensive their comments were, one said, "Listen, and if that offends you, don't wear the turban and maybe I'll remember your name."Listeners, activists and Sikhs across the country acted immediately, contacting the station to voice their concerns. News organizations quickly picked up the story and radio hosts have been suspended.Grewal is a practicing Sikh who maintains a turban and beard. Scholars and government officials believe that the American Sikh population number of about 500,000. Nonetheless, for many American Sikhs, such experiences are not uncommon. As a specialist in tradition and myself a practicing Sikh, I studied the harsh realities of what it means to be a Sikh in America today. I have also known racial slurs from a young age.The bottom line is that it is hardly understood who exactly Sikhs are and what they believe. So here's an introduction.Founder of SikhismTo start at the beginning, the founder of the Sikh tradition, Guru Nanak was born in 1469 in the Punjab region of South Asia, currently divided between Pakistan and northwest India. A majority of the global Sikh population still resides in Punjab on the Indian side of the border.From an early age, Guru Nanak was disillusioned by the social inequalities and religious hypocrisies he observed around him. He believed that one divine force created the whole world and lived there. In his belief, God was not separate from the world and observing from a distance, but fully present in all aspects of creation.He therefore asserted that everyone are also divine and deserve to be treated as such.To promote this vision of divine unity and social equality, Guru Nanak created religious institutions and practices. He created community centers and places of worship, wrote his own scriptural compositions, and institutionalized a leadership system (gurus) that would advance his vision.The story continuesThe Sikh point of view therefore rejects all social distinctions that produce inequalities, including gender, race, religion and caste, the predominant structure of the social hierarchy in South Asia.A community kitchen run by Sikhs to provide free meals regardless of caste, faith or religion, in the Golden Temple, Punjab, India. shankar s., CC BYServing the world is a natural expression of Sikh prayer and worship. Sikhs call this prayer service "seva", and it is an essential part of their practice.Sikh identityIn the Sikh tradition, a truly religious person is one who cultivates spiritual self while serving the communities around him - or a saint-soldier. The ideal of the holy soldier applies to women as well as to men.With this in mind, Sikh women and men maintain five articles of faith, commonly referred to as the five K's. These are: kes (uncut long hair), kara (steel bracelet), kanga (wooden comb), kirpan (small sword) and kachera (soldier shorts).Although little historical evidence exists as to why these particular items were chosen, the 5Ks continue to provide the community with a collective identity, binding individuals on the basis of a shared belief and practice. As I understand it, Sikhs treasure these articles of faith as gifts from their gurus.Turbans are an important part of Sikh identity. Both women and men can wear turbans. Like articles of faith, Sikhs regard their turbans as gifts given by their beloved gurus, and its meaning is deeply personal. In South Asian culture, wearing a turban usually indicated one's social status - kings and rulers once wore turbans. the Sikh gurus have adopted the turban, in part, to remind Sikhs that all humans are sovereign, royal and ultimately equal.Sikhs in AmericaToday there is around 30 million Sikhs in the world, making Sikhism the fifth major religion in the world.