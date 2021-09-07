Who are the new Taliban heads of government? This is what we know

He was arrested in a joint US-Pakistan raid in 2010, which Pakistani officials later said had was to end his dialogue with the Karzai government. However, due to his respect within the Taliban and his openness to dialogue, the United States urged Pakistan to release him so that he could help lead the talks which started in 2019 and reached a troop withdrawal agreement with the Trump administration.

During the talks, he forged what several officials described as a warm relationship with US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad. And these last days, his travels in Afghanistan – first in Kandahar, the source of the Taliban movement, and then in Kabul, where he began leading leadership meetings – were seen as confirmation that the new Taliban government was near.

Sirajuddin Haqqani, Minister of the Interior

Mr. Haqqani, who would be 48 years old and who is the son of the Mujahedin commander and founder of the Haqqani network Jalaluddin Haqqani, stands out as one of the big winners in the Taliban’s return to power. He will be the interim interior minister, in charge of public order and possibly even local governance, and has also served as his commanders in other key government departments.

In 2016, he became one of two deputies to the Taliban’s supreme leader, Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada, overseeing a vast network of fighters and religious schools, and leading much of the Taliban’s military efforts.

Its Haqqani network, known for its close ties to Pakistani intelligence, was the most bitter opponent of the US presence in Afghanistan. He was responsible for hostage-taking, targeted assassinations and suicide bombings, some of the huge truck bombings that killed civilians in Kabul.

Mr. Haqqani and his network also have some of the strongest and oldest ties to Al Qaeda.

“The Haqqanis stand at the crossroads between the Taliban and Al Qaeda – they are one of the key bridges,” said Thomas Joscelyn, senior researcher at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies and editor of the group’s Long War Journal. .