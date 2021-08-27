World
Who are the IS-K, the terrorist group behind the Kabul attacks? – India time
ISLAMABAD: The Islamic state of Khorasan (IS-K), which claimed responsibility for the recent bombings in Kabul, engaged in bloody fighting with the Taliban for a while in parts of Afghanistan bordering Pakistan.
What is IS-K?
The terrorist organization initially emerged in Pakistan in 2015 as a group of young fighters belonging to Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a conglomerate of several militant groups. Military offensives against the TTP in northwest Pakistan forced them to move to Afghanistan, where they pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) and its then leader, Abu Bakar al-Baghdadi, in 2014 Since then, the group had absorbed terrorists into their network and announced an expansion in Central Asia under the name IS-K. When ISIS was at its peak in Iraq and Syria, it reportedly provided funds to its regional affiliate in Afghanistan. This support had dried up much earlier, but the IS leadership in Syria and Iraq remains in contact with ISIS.
The name Khorasan translates to “The Land of the Sun”. Khorasan refers to a historic region that includes parts of Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, NOW reports.
Ahead of Thursday’s explosions, it was reported that the Taliban had intercepted and shot several IS-K fighters at their checkpoints around Kabul airport. Hours later, at least 28 Taliban fighters were among more than 100 people injured in the blasts outside Kabul airport.
How are IS-K and the Taliban different?
The two militant groups are separated by ideological differences. The IS-K, considered the most extreme and violent of all the militant jihadist groups in Afghanistan, follows the Salafist movement of Islam, while the Taliban adhere to the Deobandi school of thought. The Taliban, at least for now, want to establish an Islamic emirate in Afghanistan. The IS-K, however, strives to establish a caliphate in South and Central Asia and then wage its holy war (jihad) against non-Muslims and their Muslim supporters in other parts of the world.
Who are the enemies of IS-K?
The IS-K claims that the Taliban betrayed the cause of jihad by reaching a peace deal with the United States and promises to continue their fight against them in Afghanistan.
ISIS-K has openly fought with other extremist Islamic organizations, such as the Taliban. ISIS-K has been primarily hostile to the Taliban, and the two groups fought for their territory, especially in eastern Afghanistan, reports the NYT. As of 2017, according to experts, ISIS-K has been responsible for around 250 clashes with US, Afghan and Pakistani security forces. More recently, ISIS-K leaders have denounced the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, arguing that the group’s version of the Islamic regime was not tough enough.
How many men does IS-K have?
There are different claims about the number of IS-K fighters in Afghanistan. Previously, it had been claimed that the group had fewer than 2,000 fighters in the country. Later, when the Taliban began negotiations with the United States in Doha, many die-hard Taliban and TTP fighters joined their ranks.
In 2016, a year after its founding, ISIS-K was at its peak, with around 3,000 to 4,000 fighters, analysts estimate. That figure was halved after the group was targeted by US airstrikes and Afghan commando raids, according to the NYT.
The IS-K’s first fight against the Taliban took place in 2017, when they drove the Taliban out of Tora-Bora, a mountainous region where Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden had taken refuge to escape American airstrikes following the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States. The area, however, was quickly reclaimed by the Taliban, but the two sides have been bitter enemies ever since.
In May of this year, Taliban militants joined with US and Afghan government forces to drive IS-K out of parts of northeastern Afghanistan.
What did IS-K do?
In recent times, the group has been busy on the terrorism front and has carried out dozens of deadly attacks in Afghanistan in recent years. In May, the group accepted responsibility for an attack on a school in Kabul attended mainly by Shia girls, which left 85 dead and more than 300 injured. In June, IS-K militants ambushed and killed 10 people working with an anti-landmine NGO in Baghlan province, northern Afghanistan. Last year, IS fighters shot dead a number of pregnant women, nurses and babies in a maternity hospital in Kabul.
(With entries from NYT)
What is IS-K?
The terrorist organization initially emerged in Pakistan in 2015 as a group of young fighters belonging to Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a conglomerate of several militant groups. Military offensives against the TTP in northwest Pakistan forced them to move to Afghanistan, where they pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) and its then leader, Abu Bakar al-Baghdadi, in 2014 Since then, the group had absorbed terrorists into their network and announced an expansion in Central Asia under the name IS-K. When ISIS was at its peak in Iraq and Syria, it reportedly provided funds to its regional affiliate in Afghanistan. This support had dried up much earlier, but the IS leadership in Syria and Iraq remains in contact with ISIS.
The name Khorasan translates to “The Land of the Sun”. Khorasan refers to a historic region that includes parts of Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, NOW reports.
Ahead of Thursday’s explosions, it was reported that the Taliban had intercepted and shot several IS-K fighters at their checkpoints around Kabul airport. Hours later, at least 28 Taliban fighters were among more than 100 people injured in the blasts outside Kabul airport.
How are IS-K and the Taliban different?
The two militant groups are separated by ideological differences. The IS-K, considered the most extreme and violent of all the militant jihadist groups in Afghanistan, follows the Salafist movement of Islam, while the Taliban adhere to the Deobandi school of thought. The Taliban, at least for now, want to establish an Islamic emirate in Afghanistan. The IS-K, however, strives to establish a caliphate in South and Central Asia and then wage its holy war (jihad) against non-Muslims and their Muslim supporters in other parts of the world.
Who are the enemies of IS-K?
The IS-K claims that the Taliban betrayed the cause of jihad by reaching a peace deal with the United States and promises to continue their fight against them in Afghanistan.
ISIS-K has openly fought with other extremist Islamic organizations, such as the Taliban. ISIS-K has been primarily hostile to the Taliban, and the two groups fought for their territory, especially in eastern Afghanistan, reports the NYT. As of 2017, according to experts, ISIS-K has been responsible for around 250 clashes with US, Afghan and Pakistani security forces. More recently, ISIS-K leaders have denounced the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, arguing that the group’s version of the Islamic regime was not tough enough.
How many men does IS-K have?
There are different claims about the number of IS-K fighters in Afghanistan. Previously, it had been claimed that the group had fewer than 2,000 fighters in the country. Later, when the Taliban began negotiations with the United States in Doha, many die-hard Taliban and TTP fighters joined their ranks.
In 2016, a year after its founding, ISIS-K was at its peak, with around 3,000 to 4,000 fighters, analysts estimate. That figure was halved after the group was targeted by US airstrikes and Afghan commando raids, according to the NYT.
The IS-K’s first fight against the Taliban took place in 2017, when they drove the Taliban out of Tora-Bora, a mountainous region where Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden had taken refuge to escape American airstrikes following the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States. The area, however, was quickly reclaimed by the Taliban, but the two sides have been bitter enemies ever since.
In May of this year, Taliban militants joined with US and Afghan government forces to drive IS-K out of parts of northeastern Afghanistan.
What did IS-K do?
In recent times, the group has been busy on the terrorism front and has carried out dozens of deadly attacks in Afghanistan in recent years. In May, the group accepted responsibility for an attack on a school in Kabul attended mainly by Shia girls, which left 85 dead and more than 300 injured. In June, IS-K militants ambushed and killed 10 people working with an anti-landmine NGO in Baghlan province, northern Afghanistan. Last year, IS fighters shot dead a number of pregnant women, nurses and babies in a maternity hospital in Kabul.
(With entries from NYT)