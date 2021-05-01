WHO approves Moderna vaccine for emergency use – Times of India

GENEVA: The World Health Organization gave the green light for the emergency use of Modern the Covid-19 vaccine.

The mRNA vaccine of the American manufacturer joins the vaccines of AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson for receiving the WHO Emergency Use List.

Similar approvals for China’s Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines are expected in the coming days and weeks, the WHO said.

The green light for the Moderna vaccine, announced on Friday evening, took several months due to delays the WHO had to face in obtaining the manufacturer’s data.

Many countries without their own advanced regulatory and medical assessment offices rely on the WHO list to decide whether or not to use vaccines. United Nations Children’s Agency Unicef also uses the list to deploy vaccines in an emergency such as a pandemic.

The announcement, however, was not likely to have an immediate impact on Moderna’s vaccine supplies for developing countries. The company has supply agreements with many wealthy countries, which will have already received millions of doses.

In a statement Friday, CEO Stephane Bancel stated that Moderna “actively participates in discussions with multilateral organizations, such as COVAX , to help protect people around the world. He was referring to a UN-backed program to ship Covid-19 vaccines to many low- and middle-income countries, as needed.

