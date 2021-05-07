WHO approves Chinese Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use.
The World Health Organization approved on Friday Sinopharm Covid-19 Vaccine for emergency use, giving poorer countries access to another vaccine needed to help end the pandemic.
Approval allows Sinopharm vaccine to be included in Covax, the Global Initiative of the World Health Organization which aims to promote equitable distribution of vaccines around the world.
The need is crying.
Rich countries are accumulating doses. India, a major vaccine manufacturer, halted exports to deal with worsening coronavirus crisis. Questions about the safety after extremely rare side effects have led some countries to briefly suspend the use of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson doses or to change their guidelines for use.
Reliable access to vaccines could improve further next week when the WHO considers another Chinese vaccine, made by the Sinovac company.
Andrea Taylor, who analyzes global vaccine data at the Duke Global Health Institute, called the potential addition of two Chinese vaccines to the Covax program a “game changer.”
“The current situation is so desperate for low- and lower-middle-income countries that any doses we can pull off are worth mobilizing,” Taylor said. “Having potentially two options coming from China could really change the landscape of what is possible over the next few months.
But the fanfare can be short-lived. While China has claimed it can manufacture up to 5 billion doses by the end of this year, Chinese officials say the country is struggling to manufacture enough doses for its own people and are warning a world tired of the pandemic of keeping expectations in check.
“This should be the perfect time for China to practice vaccine diplomacy. The problem is, at the same time, China itself is facing a shortage, ”said Yanzhong Huang, senior researcher for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations. “So in terms of global access to vaccines, I don’t expect the situation to improve significantly in the next two to three months.”
Still, the approval represents a highlight in his vaccine diplomacy efforts and a chance to fill the void left by Western nations and drug companies in low- and middle-income countries. Sinopharm is the first Chinese vaccine to be classified as safe and effective by the WHO, and its approval could allay concerns about the lack of transparency of Chinese vaccine companies.
Regulators in China and other countries have approved the Sinopharm vaccine in recent months, although the company has not released Phase 3 clinical trial data that scientists can independently assess.
The WHO had access to this data before the announcement, but data on the effectiveness of the vaccine against the many variants of the coronavirus that are appearing around the world are limited.
