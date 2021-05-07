WHO approves Chinese Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use.

The World Health Organization approved on Friday Sinopharm Covid-19 Vaccine for emergency use, giving poorer countries access to another vaccine needed to help end the pandemic.

Approval allows Sinopharm vaccine to be included in Covax, the Global Initiative of the World Health Organization which aims to promote equitable distribution of vaccines around the world.

The need is crying.

Rich countries are accumulating doses. India, a major vaccine manufacturer, halted exports to deal with worsening coronavirus crisis. Questions about the safety after extremely rare side effects have led some countries to briefly suspend the use of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson doses or to change their guidelines for use.

Reliable access to vaccines could improve further next week when the WHO considers another Chinese vaccine, made by the Sinovac company.