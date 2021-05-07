WHO approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The United Nations agency has approved the Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use, which is a prerequisite for inclusion in the Global Vaccine Solidarity Initiative, COVAX.

The vaccine is easy to store, making it suitable for places with limited resources, and has been shown to be 79% effective in clinical trials.

“The addition of this vaccine has the potential to rapidly accelerate COVID-19[female[feminine access to vaccines for countries seeking to protect health workers and populations at risk ”, mentionned Dr Mariângela Simão, WHO Deputy Director General for Access to Health Products.

“We urge the manufacturer to participate in the COVAX installation and contribute to the goal of a more equitable distribution of vaccines. ”

A vaccine first

The Sinopharm vaccine is produced by the Beijing Bio-Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd, a subsidiary of the China National Biotec Group (CNBG).

It is the first vaccine to carry a vaccine vial monitor. The vials have a small sticker that changes color when the vaccine is exposed to heat, so health workers know if it is safe to use.

The vaccine is recommended for adults 18 years of age and older, with a two-dose schedule three to four weeks apart.

Although few people over the age of 60 have participated in the clinical trials, the WHO has not recommended an upper age limit, as data suggests the vaccine is likely to have a protective effect in the elderly. .

Accelerate vaccines safely

The WHO Emergency Use List (EUL) allows countries to expedite their own regulatory approval to import and administer COVID-19 vaccines.

The EUL process assesses the suitability of new drugs, vaccines and diagnostics during public health emergencies.

The aim is to make them available as quickly as possible, while maintaining strict criteria of safety, efficiency and quality.

The Sinopharm vaccine is the sixth to receive EUL approval. The others are from Pfizer / BioNTech, Astrazeneca-SK Bio, Serum Institute of India, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) and Moderna.