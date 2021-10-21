WHO announces plan for “profound transformation” following allegations of sexual abuse in DR Congo

Insurance came this Thursday from WHO Managing Director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, while announcing a Management response plan to review the findings of an independent commission.

“This plan outlines the changes we will make as an organization to meet this commitment and to create a culture in which there is no possibility of sexual exploitation and abuse, no impunity if it is, and no tolerance for inaction, ”Tedros said.

Immediate action

The plan outlines several short-term actions, focusing on the most urgent recommendations of the independent commission.

The agency will begin by supporting survivors and their families, complete ongoing investigations, launch a series of internal reviews and audits, and reform its structures and culture.

Over the next 15 months, the agency will begin an overhaul of its policies, procedures and practices to increase safeguards against sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) in its programs and operations.

On the ground, this means the agency will provide livelihood support to victims and survivors, including more medical and psychosocial support, help them find employment opportunities and resources to eventually start a small business. .

Children born as a result of these cases will also be cared for, by scholarships and the payment of medical costs.

In addition, the agency will provide mandatory pre-deployment training and refresher training for any new assignment, and create reporting channels for alerts or complaints.

WHO has allocated an initial amount of $ 7.6 million to build capacity in ten countries with the highest risk profile: Afghanistan, Central African Republic, DRC, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Venezuela and Yemen.

Changes in action

WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti said WHO is already implementing many recommendations.

For example, during the current Ebolain North Kivu, as part of the first wave of deployments, the agency sent an expert in prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse to Beni.

“In collaboration with United Nations partners, she is providing in-depth two-day training for staff and NGOs and reaching out to community leaders to raise awareness,” Ms. Moeti said.

Last week, nearly 40 staff from WHO and UN partners have been trained on these issues. Many of them will then train other staff.

Nearly 30 members of local community associations were also briefed on how to protect the population and report suspected cases.