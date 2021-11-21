Who and where is Peng Shuai?

A simple question has gripped the sports world and caught the attention of the White House, the United Nations and others:

Where is Peng Shuai?

The Chinese tennis star has disappeared from public view for weeks this month after accused a top Chinese leader of sexual assault, sparking a worldwide chorus of concern for his safety. Then, this weekend, the editor of a newspaper controlled by the Communist Party published video clips which appear to show Ms. Peng eating at a restaurant and attending a tennis event in Beijing.

Senior women’s tennis official Steve Simon said he was “Positive” to see the videos, although he said he remained skeptical that Ms. Peng made decisions freely. China’s authoritarian government has long treated with an iron fist those who threaten to undermine public confidence in the party’s top leaders.

With just a few months left before Beijing hosts the 2022 Winter Olympics, Ms Peng’s case could become another point of tension in China’s increasingly difficult relations with the rest of the world.

Who is Ms. Peng?

Peng Shuai, 35 – his last name is pronounced “pung” and the end of his first name rhymes with “why” – is a triple olympian whose tennis career began over two decades ago.