WHO and partners unite for Day of Action to End Cervical Cancer

WHO Chief Executive Officer Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, alongside celebrities, first ladies, cancer survivors, health and community organizations, united to raise awareness and mobilize efforts, a year after the UN agency launched a historic global initiative to eliminate cervical cancer.

“We have the tools”

They highlighted inequalities in access to life-saving tools and treatments, similar to what is happening during the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic, but also highlighted new advances in prevention and treatment.

“Cervical cancer causes immense suffering, but it is almost entirely preventable and, if diagnosed early enough, it is one of the most treatable cancers” Tedros said.

“We have the tools to make cervical cancer go away, but only if we make these tools available to everyone who needs them. Together with our partners in the WHO Cervical Cancer Elimination Initiative, this is what we aim to do. “

Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women, and almost all cases are linked to infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV), an extremely common virus transmitted through sexual contact.

Access disparities

However, the WHO has said that women and adolescent girls in the poorest countries are deprived of clinical testing facilities, HPV vaccines and treatments “which those who live in wealthy places take for granted.” Even though the risk of the disease is multiplied by six for women living with HIV, many do not have access to vaccination or testing.

In addition, manufacturers have directed the offer to the richest countries. Last year, only 13% of girls aged 9 to 14 globally were vaccinated against HPV, while some 80 countries – accounting for about two-thirds of the global burden of cervical cancer – have not yet introduced vaccination.

As with the pandemic, the disparity in death rates is stark, with nine in ten occurring in low- and middle-income countries.

Applause for governments

WHO has praised countries that have taken action to tackle cervical cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other countries have been praised for training healthcare workers with newer portable devices for thermal ablation of pre-cancers, a process that uses heat to remove destroyed tissue, or for expanding the use self-sampling for cervical abnormalities.

The latter process allows women to collect their own swab, which can reduce stigma and provide access to those living far from health facilities. The WHO added that the samples can be analyzed on the same laboratory platforms that are used to support polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for COVID-19.

Setback during the pandemic

The agency also reported setbacks during the pandemic as access to testing services declined. A recent survey of 155 countries found that 43 percent reported discontinuing cancer treatment. HPV vaccination rates around the world have also declined, from 15% in 2019 to 13% last year.

“There has been significant progress towards eliminating cervical cancer even in this unprecedented year,” said Princess Nono Simelela, special adviser to the WHO Director-General on strategic priorities , including the elimination of cervical cancer.

“Although we have seen major advances in new technologies and research, the crucial next step is to ensure that they are designed and accessible in low- and middle-income countries, and that the health and rights of women and girls around the world are priority in recovering from COVID-19. ”

Facing the future

WHO has highlighted new advances in the prevention and treatment of cervical cancer, such as the prequalification of a fourth HPV vaccine, which is expected to increase and diversify the vaccine supply.

New recommendations to guide research on artificial intelligence-based screening technologies have also been released, which will help ensure pre-cancers are detected as early as possible.

The agency also announced the establishment of the first WHO Collaborating Center for Cervical Cancer Elimination, located at the University of Miami in the United States, which will be important for research and technical assistance.

The Day of Action will be celebrated with a major global event hosted from WHO headquarters in Geneva, featuring performances and remarks by cancer survivors and artists such as singer Angélique Kidjo.

Some 100 monuments around the world, including the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, China, and Niagara Falls in Canada, will be illuminated in teal blue – the color of cervical cancer elimination – to mark the day .