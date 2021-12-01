World
WHO agrees to launch talks on pact to fight pandemics – Times of India
GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) agreed on Wednesday to launch negotiations on a international pact to prevent and control future pandemics as the world prepares to fight the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Such an agreement to strengthen pandemic prevention and control measures is expected to be ready in May 2024, covering issues ranging from data sharing and genome sequencing of emerging viruses to potential research-derived vaccines and drugs.
Wednesday’s decision was adopted by consensus in a special session ministerial assembly of the 194 member countries of the United Nations health body, applauding delegations after a three-day meeting.
“The text before us is the product of extensive discussion, frank exchange and compromise,” said Australian Ambassador Sally Mansfield, who co-chaired the working group.
“Let us move forward together in solidarity to do the hard work that awaits us. ”
The European Union (EU) had pushed for an agreement on a legally binding international treaty, with around 70 countries, but Brazil, India and the United States were among those reluctant to enter into such a pact. , diplomats said.
More than 262.22 million people have been reported infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19, and 5.46 million people killed since it emerged in China in December 2019.
The WHO says China has still not shared some of its first data that could help identify the origin of the virus.
The United States hailed the decision on talks for the deal it co-sponsored.
“This momentous step represents our collective responsibility to work together to advance health security and make the global health system stronger and more responsive,” its United Nations mission in Geneva said in a statement on Wednesday.
Along with negotiations on a pandemic instrument, the United States has pledged to work with other members on “targeted amendments” to the 2005 Accord. International health regulations, It said.
The measures would aim to strengthen implementation and compliance on issues such as “early warning alerts, timely information sharing and rapid risk assessment,” he added.
Such an agreement to strengthen pandemic prevention and control measures is expected to be ready in May 2024, covering issues ranging from data sharing and genome sequencing of emerging viruses to potential research-derived vaccines and drugs.
Wednesday’s decision was adopted by consensus in a special session ministerial assembly of the 194 member countries of the United Nations health body, applauding delegations after a three-day meeting.
“The text before us is the product of extensive discussion, frank exchange and compromise,” said Australian Ambassador Sally Mansfield, who co-chaired the working group.
“Let us move forward together in solidarity to do the hard work that awaits us. ”
The European Union (EU) had pushed for an agreement on a legally binding international treaty, with around 70 countries, but Brazil, India and the United States were among those reluctant to enter into such a pact. , diplomats said.
More than 262.22 million people have been reported infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19, and 5.46 million people killed since it emerged in China in December 2019.
The WHO says China has still not shared some of its first data that could help identify the origin of the virus.
The United States hailed the decision on talks for the deal it co-sponsored.
“This momentous step represents our collective responsibility to work together to advance health security and make the global health system stronger and more responsive,” its United Nations mission in Geneva said in a statement on Wednesday.
Along with negotiations on a pandemic instrument, the United States has pledged to work with other members on “targeted amendments” to the 2005 Accord. International health regulations, It said.
The measures would aim to strengthen implementation and compliance on issues such as “early warning alerts, timely information sharing and rapid risk assessment,” he added.