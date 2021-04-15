White House warns Russia about bounties, but stops ahead of sanctions
WASHINGTON – The Biden administration on Thursday warned the Kremlin of the CIA’s finding that Russia had secretly offered payments to militants to encourage more killings of US troops and the coalition in Afghanistan, issuing the diplomatic warning as it imposed sanctions on Moscow on its hacking and electoral interference.
But the administration has refrained from imposing sanctions on Russian officials for the alleged bounties, making it clear that the available evidence about what happened – mainly what Afghan detainees told interrogators – continues to fail. not definitively prove the CIA’s assessment that Russia likely paid money. reward attacks.
The intelligence community, a senior administration official told reporters, “assesses with low to moderate confidence that Russian intelligence agents have sought to encourage Taliban attacks on US and coalition personnel in Afghanistan by 2019, and possibly earlier, notably through financial incentives and compensation.
The New York Times first reported Last summer, the existence of the CIA assessment and the fact that the National Security Council had led an interagency process to develop a range of response options – but those months had passed and the White House Trump had authorized no response, not even a diplomatic protest.
The Times also reported that the available evidence underlying this assessment centered on what detainees suspected of belonging to a network of Taliban-linked criminal activists told interrogators, as well as travel habits. financial transfers, and that the CIA placed average confidence in its conclusion.
But, he also reported, the National Security Agency – which focuses on electronic surveillance – has placed lower confidence in the assessment, citing the lack of smoldering electronic interceptions. Analysts from two other agencies consulted, the National Counterterrorism Center and the Defense Intelligence Agency, have also split, the first supporting the CIA and the second the National Security Agency.
Former intelligence officials, including in their testimony on the matter to Congress, have noted that it is rare in the murky world of intelligence to have levels of evidence in courtrooms beyond anything. reasonable doubt as to what an adversary is doing secretly.
The re-examination of the evidence available by President Biden’s administration had revealed nothing new and significant enough to clarify this confusing intelligence picture, so disagreement over levels of trust remained, an official familiar with internal deliberations.
Biden’s manager’s explanation to reporters dovetailed with this account.
Intelligence agencies, the official explained, “have low to moderate confidence in this judgment in part because it is based on detainee reports and because of the difficult operating environment in Afghanistan.”
“Our conclusion,” the official continued, “is based on information and evidence of links between criminal agents in Afghanistan and elements of the Russian government.”
The official did not explain further. But one of the problems with the available evidence, the Times also reported last year, was that the head of the suspected criminal-militant network who allegedly interacted directly with Russian intelligence officials, Rahmatullah Azizi, had fled to Russia – possibly when using a passport linked to a Russian spy agency.
The New Washington
As a result, the detainees who told interrogators what they had been told about the alleged arrangement were not themselves in the room for conversations with Russian intelligence agents. Without an electronic interception, either, there was a pattern of evidence that matched the CIA’s assessment, but no explicit eyewitness accounts of the interactions.
The Russian government has denied having secretly offered or paid bounties to trigger attacks on US and coalition troops in Afghanistan.
The public disclosure of the CIA’s assessment – and the White House’s months of inaction in response – sparked a bipartisan outcry in Congress. Defending inaction, President Donald J. Trump called the report a “hoax” and his White House denied that he had been told about it, seeking to dismiss the intelligence services assessment as too weak to take seriously.
In fact, he had been included in his written intelligence briefing at the end of February 2020 and released more widely to the intelligence community in early May.
But it was also true that National Security Agency analysts disagreed with the CIA on how much confidence to place in the agency’s conclusion, based on the imperfect range of available evidence. . The Trump administration played this split.
Testimony before Congress on the matterMichael J. Morell, a former acting director of the CIA, took issue with the White House’s suggestion that such an assessment had to be unanimously supported by intelligence agencies to be taken seriously.
In previous administrations, he said last July, if the intelligence community assessed this information at any level of confidence, officials would immediately have informed the president and congressional leaders of this judgment and any dissent. If the confidence level was low, he said, an administration would seek more information before acting, while a medium or high confidence rating would most likely result in a response.
“You never have any certainty about intelligence,” added Mr. Morell.
Mr. Trump never raised the question of intelligence bounty in his conversations with Russian President Vladimir V. Putin. But after the CIA assessment became public, senior military and diplomatic officials, including then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, warned their counterparts after all.
“If the Russians offer money to kill Americans or, for that matter, other Westerners as well, there will be a huge price to pay. This is what I shared with Foreign Minister Lavrov, ”Pompeo said in August during a trip to the Czech Republic. “I know our military have also spoken to their senior leadership. We will not tolerate this. We will not tolerate this.
Still inside testimony before Congress and in other remarks, senior Pentagon officials – caught between not wanting to aggravate the White House and not wanting to appear indifferent to the safety of the troops – said they would be outraged if the assessment CIA was correct, but that they had yet to see definitive evidence. .
“It is not closed because we never close investigations involving threats or potential threats against US forces,” said Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., head of the Pentagon’s central command. at the end of last year asked about the progress of the investigation. “We are thinking about it very carefully.”
Meanwhile, as a presidential candidate, Mr. Biden attacked Mr. Trump for doing nothing about the CIA’s assessment, describing it as part of a strange model of deference that he said Mr. Trump showed towards Russia. Mr. Biden mentioned the issue in his acceptance speech for the Democratic nomination and raised it in his speech. first call as president with Mr. Putin.
While the sanctions imposed on Thursday were based on alleged Russian wrongdoing other than the alleged bounties, the senior administration official said diplomatic action regarding the available information regarding the suspected bounties “requires the Russian government to explain his actions and take action. to deal with this disturbing behavior pattern. ”
The manager added, “We cannot and will not accept targeting of our staff like this.”
Julian E. Barnes and Eric schmitt contribution to reports.
