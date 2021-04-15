White House warns Russia about bounties, but stops ahead of sanctions

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration on Thursday warned the Kremlin of the CIA’s finding that Russia had secretly offered payments to militants to encourage more killings of US troops and the coalition in Afghanistan, issuing the diplomatic warning as it imposed sanctions on Moscow on its hacking and electoral interference.

But the administration has refrained from imposing sanctions on Russian officials for the alleged bounties, making it clear that the available evidence about what happened – mainly what Afghan detainees told interrogators – continues to fail. not definitively prove the CIA’s assessment that Russia likely paid money. reward attacks.

The intelligence community, a senior administration official told reporters, “assesses with low to moderate confidence that Russian intelligence agents have sought to encourage Taliban attacks on US and coalition personnel in Afghanistan by 2019, and possibly earlier, notably through financial incentives and compensation.

The New York Times first reported Last summer, the existence of the CIA assessment and the fact that the National Security Council had led an interagency process to develop a range of response options – but those months had passed and the White House Trump had authorized no response, not even a diplomatic protest.