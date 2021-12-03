World
White House says ready to act if Russia invades Ukraine – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The Biden the administration is ready to impose sanctions or other measures against Russia if it decides to invade Ukraine, White House spokesperson Jen psaki said Friday.
Psaki said the Russian president Vladimir Poutine takes measures that would allow it to invade the neighboring country.
“This is why we want to be prepared and in an area for which we have expressed serious concerns,” Psaki said.
Psaki said the United States is preparing for a possible appeal with Putin to discuss the matter.
Psaki said the Russian president Vladimir Poutine takes measures that would allow it to invade the neighboring country.
“This is why we want to be prepared and in an area for which we have expressed serious concerns,” Psaki said.
Psaki said the United States is preparing for a possible appeal with Putin to discuss the matter.