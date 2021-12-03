World

White House says ready to act if Russia invades Ukraine – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 4 Less than a minute

WASHINGTON: The Biden the administration is ready to impose sanctions or other measures against Russia if it decides to invade Ukraine, White House spokesperson Jen psaki said Friday.
Psaki said the Russian president Vladimir Poutine takes measures that would allow it to invade the neighboring country.
“This is why we want to be prepared and in an area for which we have expressed serious concerns,” Psaki said.
Psaki said the United States is preparing for a possible appeal with Putin to discuss the matter.




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 4 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Distance sociale, science et fantaisie

1 hour ago

Libyan Foreign Minister denounces European migration policy

2 hours ago

Stocks crash as Omicron worries persist, investors turn to safe-haven stocks

4 hours ago

Video: Blinken warns of ‘high costs’ if Russia takes action against Ukraine

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button