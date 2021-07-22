World

White House says no changes to mask mandate – Times of India

WASHINGTON: The White House says there has been no decision to change Covid-19 guidelines on wearing face masks. Press secretary Jen Psaki insisted on Thursday that the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention, not the White House, makes public health decisions.
Psaki says any change in directions would come from CDC.
Current guidelines are that people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear face masks while those who are not vaccinated should continue to wear them.
The White House and public health officials have discussed whether to update the mask guidelines due to the surge in Covid-19 infections blamed on the highly contagious Delta variant.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a briefing Thursday that although his agency is still reviewing the data, the recommendations have not changed.




