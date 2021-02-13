White House says no calls planned to Saudi Arabia

President Biden announced the end of US support for the war from a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

US President Joe Biden does not intend to call the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), the White House has said.

Biden has said he intends to make human rights a key issue in US-Saudi relations, which he pledged during the 2020 election campaign.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that no appeal was scheduled for the crown prince.

“Well, there is obviously a review of our policy as it relates to Saudi Arabia. There is no call planned to my knowledge, ”she said in the daily press briefing.

Psaki previously avoided question of whether the administration would impose sanctions on Saudi Arabia for the 2018 murder of a Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.

Earlier this month, Biden unveiled a first step in taking a firmer line with the kingdom, announcing the end of U.S. support for offensive operations by the Saudi military coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen.

Calling Khashoggi’s death a “horrible crime” earlier this month, Psaki reiterated the administration’s intention to declassify a US intelligence report about the murder, which the CIA says was approved – and possibly ordered – by MBS.

The prince denied ordering the murder.

Signs are emerging Saudi Arabia is trying to improve its human rights record. Prominent women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul was released from a Saudi prison this week after nearly three years behind bars.

Rights groups and her family claim she was subjected in prison to electric shocks, waterboarding, flogging and sexual assault – charges Saudi Arabia denies.

Al-Hathloul, who pushed to end the ban on driving women in Saudi Arabia, was jailed in 2018 and sentenced by a court in December to nearly six years in jail on charges related to the terrorism, in a case that has attracted international condemnation.

Detained for 1,001 days, with stays in remand and solitary confinement, she was convicted of charges including agitation for change, pursuing a foreign program and using the internet to harm public order.

Although released, al-Hathloul will remain subject to strict conditions, including a five-year travel ban and three years’ probation.