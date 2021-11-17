White House plans major expansion of Covid vaccine production

“The idea of ​​doing a business plan with two companies rather than a public health plan bothers us,” said Dr Joia Mukherjee, chief medical officer of Health partners, a global nonprofit public health organization. “We believe Biden has the power, especially with Moderna, as so much has been taxpayer funded, to demand the sharing of patents and know-how.”

Some activists, furious at what they see as the administration’s slow progress, showed up at the home of Ron Klain, Mr Biden’s chief of staff, in September and deposited a fake mountain of bones on the sidewalk in protest. Another group demonstrated outside Mr. Zients’ home on Wednesday morning.

Responding to criticism that the Biden plan is not about building capacity overseas, Dr Kessler said domestic manufacturing “is important not only for the U.S. supply, but also for the global supply. “.

At the same time, the partnership with large drug manufacturers offers no guarantees. Mr. Biden announced earlier this year that he had negotiated a deal with Merck & Co., the pharmaceutical giant, to manufacture the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, including for other countries. Officials hailed the partnership as historic, saying it fit with the president’s vision for a manufacturing campaign like the one Franklin D. Roosevelt led to produce supplies for World War II.

But the deal with Merck did not go as planned. Administration officials initially hoped Merck would start producing the key vaccine ingredient by the end of this year, but that won’t happen until April, Dr Kessler said.

Congress put a total of $ 16.05 billion in the US bailout this year, in two separate installments, which could be used to purchase and manufacture treatments, vaccines and other tools to end the pandemic.

But in an analysis released this summer, AIDS advocacy group Prep4All found that all in all, the administration had spent $ 145 million – just $ 12 million from the US bailout – to expand vaccine manufacturing. Most went to the modernization of Merck’s production lines.