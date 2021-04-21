World
White House offers new tax credit to help boost vaccinations – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The White House tries to overcome the decreasing demand for Covid-19 shots by offering companies a tax incentive to give employees paid time off to get vaccinated. The move comes as the United States is set to meet with the president Joe bidenThe goal of administering 200 million doses of coronavirus in its first 100 days in operation.
With more than 50% of adults at least partially vaccinated and around 28 million doses of vaccine administered each week, demand has eclipsed supply as a constraining factor for vaccinations in much of the country.
Over the past week, the rate of inoculation in the United States has slowed slightly. This is in part a reflection of the disruptions of the “pause” in administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for a safety review, but also of the softening interest in vaccines in many places even as the Eligibility was open to anyone over 16.
As the vaccination program progresses, the administration estimates that it will only be more difficult to maintain the current rate of approximately 3 million vaccines per day. About 130 million Americans have yet to receive a single dose.
In a speech to the White House on Wednesday, Biden will discuss efforts to expand vaccine distribution and access during his first three months in office, and outline his administration’s latest plans to motivate more Americans to to get vaccinated.
Surveys have shown that vaccine reluctance has decreased since the vaccine rolled out, but administration officials believe they need to make vaccination easier and more attractive, especially for younger Americans who are less at risk. to the virus and do not feel the same urgency to be vaccinated. to take a picture. This means providing incentives and encouragement to get vaccinated, as well as reducing friction around the vaccination process.
Biden is announcing the launch of a small business tax credit to provide paid time off for those who get vaccinated or who potentially need to take time to recover from side effects. Paid through the $ 1.9 trillion virus relief program adopted last month, the tax change would provide credit of up to $ 511 per day per employee for companies with fewer than 500 workers to ensure that these workers or companies do not suffer a penalty for being vaccinated.
The White House is calling on larger employers, who have more resources, to offer the same benefits to their employees and to put in place vaccine education and incentive campaigns so that their workers get vaccinated.
Press officer Jen psaki said it was part of the administration’s efforts to “remove what we see as barriers” to vaccination for those who want the vaccines or would get them if they were easier to find.
According to the White House, only 43% of working adults have received at least one injection.
As Biden celebrated the vaccine milestone, he faces a different reality in the States.
In Iowa, nearly half of counties are not accepting new doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on state allotment because demand has plummeted. In Florida, Palm Beach County plans to close mass vaccination clinics at the end of May with thousands of unclaimed vaccine locations available. In rural West Virginia, a vaccination clinic in a casino / racetrack parking garage is opening photos to out-of-state residents to meet late demand. The hope is that the people of Washington, DC, drive an hour to get the vaccine. In Arizona, a plan collapsed that would have opened a federally run vaccination site in Tucson; demand is declining and county officials have preferred more targeted mobile locations.
Asked about the drop in vaccinations, Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra said that “fluctuations are not uncommon” and that “what we want to do is continue to encourage Americans to get vaccinated. “.
“The pace of vaccination is not linear,” Becerra said, adding that “we are on a pretty good pace”.
Through its partnership with more than 40,000 retail pharmacies, the White House says more than 90% of Americans now live within 5 miles of a vaccination site, and the administration is encouraging state and local efforts to bring the vaccines directly to people, whether through home-reaching initiatives or clinics at major job sites.
Many states have also started opening vaccination sites for walk-in appointments, reducing the need for often cumbersome reservation systems.
“Offering incentives for people to get vaccinated is a good idea,” said Lawrence Gostin, a public health law expert at Georgetown University. “It seems that transport or paid time off makes sense – targeting it on the most vulnerable populations who have difficulty accessing the vaccine because they are essential workers or live in rural areas. These are the bottleneck types. throttling that prevent widespread coverage, in addition to reluctance to immunize. ”
Maximizing the number of Americans vaccinated in the coming months is essential for the White House, which aims to restore some semblance of normalcy around the July 4 vacation and more by the next school year.
Biden was not expected to set new public targets for vaccinations, and administration officials were careful to avoid predicting when the country will have vaccinated enough people to achieve herd immunity – when enough people become immune to a disease to make it unlikely to spread. The United States is on track to have enough vaccines for every adult by the end of May and for every American by July, but administering the vaccines will be another matter.
In recent weeks, the White House has launched a massive campaign to raise awareness among Americans to get vaccinated, leveraging funding from the Relief Bill to run ads and fund direct community engagement with constituencies under -vaccinated.
Biden set his target of 200 million shots last month after hitting his 100 million goal in 100 days just over a month ago. At the time, the United States was on track to meet the higher target, and the pace of vaccinations has only accelerated, to around 3 million shots per day.
The goal of 100 million doses was first announced on December 8, days before the United States even had an approved vaccine for Covid-19, not to mention the three that have now been approved for ’emergency. Still, he was generally seen within reach, albeit optimistic.
By the time of Biden’s inauguration on January 20, the United States had already administered 20 million shots at a rate of about 1 million per day, complaining at the time that Biden’s target was not quite ambitious. Biden quickly revised it up to 150 million doses in his first 100 days.
