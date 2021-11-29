World
White House: ‘Gifts from the Heart’ is Biden’s White House Christmas theme – Times of India
WASHINGTON: “Gifts from the Heart” is the President’s Theme Joe bidenis the first White House Xmas.
First lady Jill biden was scheduled on Monday to unveil decorations matching the theme, which would be inspired by the people the couple met on their trip across the country this year.
“The things that we hold sacred unite us and transcend distance, time and even the constraints of a pandemic: faith, family and friendship; love of the arts, learning and nature; gratitude, service and community; unity and peace, ”the Bidens wrote in a 2021 White House vacation memorial guide.“ These are the gifts that bind the heart cords of our lives. These are the gifts of the heart. ”
The decor presents a gigantic gingerbread White House which recognizes frontline workers who have persevered during the coronavirus pandemic, while the official Christmas tree – an 18ft (5.5m) Fraser Fir – celebrates the gifts of peace and unity, the White House said.
As the Bidens spent Thanksgiving week in Nantucket, Massachusetts, more than 100 volunteers set out to decorate the Executive Mansion – including the Oval Office – with 41 Christmas trees, some 6,000 feet (2,000 meters) of ribbon and over 10,000 ornaments.
Twenty-five wreaths adorn the north and south sides of the building, and nearly 79,000 lights illuminate Christmas trees, garlands, wreaths and other holiday displays.
Jill Biden has invited a grade two class from Malcolm Elementary School in Waldorf, Md., To help her reveal the decorations, the White House said. PBS KIDS characters Martin and Chris Kratt from the “Wild Kratts” program will also be in attendance.
Before a PBS puppet show for schoolchildren, the First Lady will read her 2012 children’s book, “Remember God Bless Our Troops,” and deliver remarks thanking the volunteer decorating team.
She also invited a local National Guard family to highlight the role the Guardian played in the U.S. response to Covid-19, as well as military families spending the holidays away from loved ones.
Journalists will tour the decorated White House ahead of the official unveiling.
“As we celebrate our first holiday season at the White House, we are inspired by the Americans we have met across the country, reminding us time and time again that our differences are precious and our similarities are endless,” the Bidens wrote. . “We wish you a happy holiday season. As we look forward to a new year full of possibilities, may the gifts of the heart light our way to the future.”
The official White House Christmas tree, still installed in the Blue Room, is decorated with doves of peace bearing a banner embossed with the names of the 50 US states and territories.
The Gingerbread White House, which weighs hundreds of pounds, features eight detailed replicas of community buildings that represent frontline workers.
The White House may see less foot traffic this holiday season as public tours remain suspended due to Covid-19, but videos, photos and details of Christmas decorations must be made available for viewing on WhiteHouse .gov / Holidays.
Various interactive viewing experiences will still be coming throughout the holiday season on Instagram, Google Maps Street View, Snapchat and other platforms, the White House said.
