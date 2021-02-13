White House denies Biden snub Netanyahu from Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu played down the idea that he was looked down upon by US President Joe Biden.

The White House has denied that US President Joe Biden deliberately snubbed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by not including him so far in a first round of phone calls to foreign leaders since taking office on January 20.

The lack of direct contact between the US president and the longtime Israeli leader has fueled speculation in Israel and among Middle East analysts that the new administration may signal its discontent with Netanyahu’s close ties to the government. Biden’s predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

“He looks forward to speaking with Prime Minister Netanyahu,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters at a daily press briefing when Friday asked when Biden would call. “I can assure you it will be soon, but I don’t have a specific time or deadline.”

When asked if the delay in a courtesy call to Biden was meant to disrespect the Israeli leader, Psaki said, “This is not an intentional saying. Prime Minister Netanyahu is someone the president has known for some time. “

Biden, she said, “couldn’t wait to have the conversation.”

To be despised?

Israel is one of Washington’s closest allies. Trump and his predecessor, Barack Obama, under whom Biden was vice president, both spoke to Netanyahu days after taking office.

Biden has already made calls to a number of foreign executives, including those from China, Mexico, UK, India, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea and Russia.

Netanyahu himself downplayed the idea that he was offended.

While Netanyahu was almost in tune with Trump on Middle East policy, he might have a more icy relationship with Biden. Biden has long been viewed in Israel as a friend in Washington, but he and Netanyahu sometimes disagreed.

Netanyahu will be challenged if Biden restores US participation in the Iran nuclear deal from which Trump withdrew, improves Washington’s torn relations with the Palestinians as he has promised, and opposes Israeli settlement building on occupied land where Palestinians seek to become a state.

Netanyahu used his connection to Trump in the recent election to tout his ability to keep the United States aligned with his policies. But with Israel’s fourth election in two years slated for March 23, it may no longer have that political luxury.

No MBS call

Psaki also said no appeal was planned for Saudi Arabia’s leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

“Well, there is obviously a review of our policy as it relates to Saudi Arabia. There is no scheduled call to my knowledge, ”she said.

Psaki had previously avoided the question of whether the administration would impose sanctions on Saudi Arabia for the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.