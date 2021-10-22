White House: Biden to present obstruction changes in “weeks”

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House said on Friday that President Joe Biden would speak in the coming weeks about the possibility of “fundamentally changing” the filibuster or even removing the legislative blockade that empowers the Senate minority as it aims to pass sweeping voting laws and secure the nation’s credit.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Americans should “stay tuned” to changes Biden makes, as he seems to be warming up to changing Senate rule. Biden has previously said he supported the requirement that lawmakers physically speak up in the Senate to support an obstruction, but on Thursday suggested he could support its complete elimination for some issues.

In a CNN town hall, Biden said if Republicans refuse to provide the votes necessary to raise the debt limit – as they threatened him last month before backing down on the eve of a possible government default – “I think you’ll see a lot of things from Democrats willing to say, ‘Not me. I won’t do this again. We’re going to end the filibuster.’

He predicted that removing the 60-vote threshold to end debate on most laws would be “difficult” beyond the debt limit, which he called a “holy right.”

“The voting rights are just as substantial,” Biden added, suggesting he would be open to filibuster changes to pass long-standing Democratic legislation as well as “maybe more” on unspecified issues.

Psaki declined to elaborate on Biden’s remarks on Friday, only to say that Biden thinks “we’re at an inflection point on a series of issues” and that “not getting the votes isn’t an option”.

“I think the president will have more to say about this in the coming weeks,” she added.

Biden suggested Thursday that he had not acted sooner to support the filibuster changes to avoid angering Senate moderates like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, whom he needs the votes for. adopt its multi-trillion dollar domestic spending initiatives.

Biden said the process of negotiating the two infrastructure and welfare bills prevented him from accessing other laws.

“What it did kept me from getting deeply into my ear – which I’m going to do once that is done – by dealing with police brutality, by dealing with the whole notion of what are we going to do. we do about the franchise, “Biden said.” This is the biggest attack on voting rights in US history – for real – since the Civil War. “

Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked Democrats aiming to pass sweeping election legislation they said would serve as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions taking effect in Tory-controlled states.

But there were signs Democrats were making progress in their efforts to build consensus around changing Senate rules of procedure.

Senator Angus King, an independent from Maine who caucuses with Democrats, recently softened his long-standing opposition to changing the filibuster rules, which create a 60-vote threshold for passage of most laws .

“I concluded that democracy itself is more important than any Senate rule,” said King, who acknowledged that weakening the obstruction would likely turn out to be a “double-edged sword. “under a future Republican majority.