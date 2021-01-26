White House: Biden speaks hard with Putin on security issues, Ukraine and more

WASHINGTON – In a briefing with reporters on Tuesday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed President Biden is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Psaki said the call was scheduled alongside his briefing and described some of the president’s plans for the conversation, which included dealing with “matters of concern” arising from Kremlin policies.

Among the issues on the agenda were arms control and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Biden “called … President Putin this afternoon with the intention of discussing our willingness to extend the new START for five years and reaffirm our strong support for Ukraine’s sovereignty in the face of … l ‘ongoing aggression from Russia,’ Psaki said.

The new START is a nuclear weapons reduction treaty that will expire next month. Russia annexed Ukrainian territory from Crimea in 2014, which led to a sharp deterioration in relations between Moscow and Washington. Other issues discussed included “the hacking of SolarWinds, reports that Russia gave bounties to US soldiers in Afghanistan, interference in the 2020 election, the poisoning of Alexei Navalny and the treatment of peaceful protesters. by the Russian security forces ”.

In December, it was revealed that Solarwinds, a large information technology provider that works with U.S. companies and government agencies has been the victim of a huge hack, which was attributed to Russian intelligence. Last June, reports revealed that Russia had paid Afghan militants to attack US troops there. Russian intelligence services have also been linked with efforts to interfere in the recent US elections.

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Evan Vucci / AP, Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Navalny, an opposition leader to Putin, was poisoned with a nerve agent in August and investigators blamed the country’s intelligence agencies. After recovering from poisoning in Germany, Navalny returned to Russia on January 17 and was imprisoned. His detention has sparked numerous protests in Russia.

Psaki said Biden raised these questions to make it clear to Putin that the United States will not accept Russian aggression.

“His intention was also to make it clear that the United States will act firmly to defend our national interests in response to Russia’s malicious actions,” Psaki said.

The call came just six days after Biden took office and it was in stark contrast to the posture of his predecessor, President Trump. While the Trump administration has accepted Congressional sanctions against Russia, Trump has faced criticism for not doing more to publicly criticize Putin. The Trump administration claimed that there was “Dissenting opinions” on alleged Russian bounties in Afghanistan, and the former president has repeatedly dismissed U.S. intelligence assessments that the Kremlin intervened on his behalf in the 2016 election.

At an unrelated White House event shortly after Psaki’s briefing, Biden was asked about his call with Putin by Peter Doocy, a Fox News Channel correspondent.

“What did you discuss with Putin?” Doocy asked.

“You,” Biden joked, adding, “He’s doing his best.”

