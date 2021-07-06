White flags fly in Malaysia as hunger spreads during the lockdown.
Signs of economic distress have started to appear in neighborhoods of Kuala Lumpur and other Malaysian cities: white flags in front of people’s homes, indicating they need food or other help.
The flags – sometimes little more than T-shirts or strips of fabric – are a cry for help from most low-income families who are financially affected by the other long coronavirus lockdown. The campaign, shared on social media as #benderaputih (‘white flag’), is a way for families to ask for food, work or other essentials as many businesses remain closed and unemployment is increasing.
Thousands of people stepped in, including artists and celebrities. A rapper who goes through Altimet has promised his nearly 400,000 followers on Instagram last week that every Friday he would donate food and supplies to homes marked with a white flag.
Renyi Chin, owner of a restaurant in the capital Kuala Lumpur, said he donated $ 1,000 worth of food and supplies to families last week.
“This is our fourth lockdown, and many have lost their jobs and the means to feed themselves,” Chin said. Many of those affected by the latest restrictions are single mothers, older Malaysians and day laborers, he added.
As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Malaysia, with average daily infections rising 19% in the past two weeks, according to New York Times data, the government on Saturday announced tightening restrictions in several regions, including Kuala Lumpur and most of Selangor state. The country recorded 6,539 daily cases last week and only 8% of its population is fully vaccinated, according to Time data.
Malaysia’s repeated shutdowns have depressed demand for labor, as the number of registered jobs fell by 130,000 in the first quarter of the year, according to government data. Malaysia Department of Statistics. Suicides increased in the first five months of this year, and the health ministry said part of the pandemic was to blame.
Many in Malaysia say the government has failed to deal with the economic impact of the pandemic. Outside some homes, black flags have appeared in a separate campaign calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.
“We are in our fourth lockdown and yet cases are increasing,” Chin said. ” Something is wrong. “
Members of the ruling party rejected the campaign, with lawmaker Nik Abduh Nik Aziz asking people to pray instead of waving flags. “Do not admit defeat when you are tested by teaching the people to hoist a white flag,” he said in a Facebook post Last week.
But Mr. Yassin’s opponents have had a more favorable response. Zuraida Kamaruddin, Minister of Housing and Local Government, expressed support for the campaign in a tweet, writing: “There is no need to beg and no need to be embarrassed. Just raise the flag.