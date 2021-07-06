White flags fly in Malaysia as hunger spreads during the lockdown.

Signs of economic distress have started to appear in neighborhoods of Kuala Lumpur and other Malaysian cities: white flags in front of people’s homes, indicating they need food or other help.

The flags – sometimes little more than T-shirts or strips of fabric – are a cry for help from most low-income families who are financially affected by the other long coronavirus lockdown. The campaign, shared on social media as #benderaputih (‘white flag’), is a way for families to ask for food, work or other essentials as many businesses remain closed and unemployment is increasing.

Thousands of people stepped in, including artists and celebrities. A rapper who goes through Altimet has promised his nearly 400,000 followers on Instagram last week that every Friday he would donate food and supplies to homes marked with a white flag.

Renyi Chin, owner of a restaurant in the capital Kuala Lumpur, said he donated $ 1,000 worth of food and supplies to families last week.