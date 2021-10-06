While rich countries pay more for vaccines, supplies in Latin America are insufficient, according to the WHO.

The UN-backed immunization program will fall short of its goal of delivering doses to Latin America and the Caribbean this year, in part because wealthy countries that pay more for vaccines buy most of the money. supply, a World Health Organization official said on Wednesday. .

The global Covax program, the main source of Covid vaccines for most of the world, aimed to deliver enough doses this year to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean to inoculate 20% of their population. But most countries only received about 30% of the supplies they contracted through Covax, said Dr Jarbas Barbosa, deputy director of the Pan American Health Organization, a division of the WHO. .

“Producers are not prioritizing delivery to the Covax mechanism,” Dr Barbosa said at a press conference. “They continue to prioritize the bilateral deals they have because in those bilateral deals the vaccines are more expensive.”

Rich countries have led the rest of the world in terms of vaccination rates and continue to buy doses as the demand for boosters increases. The WHO said last week that only nine of the 54 African countries had reached the goal of immunizing 10 percent of their population by the end of September.