Where the new Afghan Taliban leaders went to school

AKORA KHATTAK, Pakistan – The Taliban have taken over Afghanistan and this school could not be more proud.

The Darul Uloom Haqqania madrasa, one of Pakistan’s largest and oldest seminaries, has trained more Taliban leaders than any school in the world. Today, its alumni hold key positions in Afghanistan.

School critics call this a jihad university and blame him for helping to sow violence in the region for decades. And they fear that extremist madrasas and associated Islamist parties will be encouraged by the Taliban victory, potentially further fueling radicalism in Pakistan despite the country’s efforts to place more than 30,000 seminaries under increased government control.

The school says that has changed and argued that the Taliban should be given the opportunity to show that they have gone beyond their bloody ways since they ruled Afghanistan two decades ago.