Where on Earth is a world safe for water?

HAMILTON, Canada, Oct 07 (IPS) – It is not uncommon for a water-focused research, policy or development organization or network to declare its long-term vision of a ‘safe water world “. He reads well and feels good.

And it is intuitive and logical to perceive that a water-safe world is one where “water security” is ensured. In each country.

The concept of “water security” has emerged on the world stage mainly in the past two decades. It is the shortest and the most elegant definition asserts that water security is a “tolerable level of water-related risk to society”.

A conceptual frame of water security on the basis of a full definition encompasses various needs and conditions that must be taken into account – drinking water, economic activity, ecosystems, resilience to hazards, governance, cross-border cooperation, financing and political stability.

Therefore, water security is not only about how much natural water a country has, although this matters a lot, but also how well the resource is managed.

Water security is seen as a unifying concept that can help coordinate efforts towards a common goal. This common objective remains unclear, however. Absolute water security simply does not exist and will never exist anywhere.

The devil, as usual, is in the details: how do you define yourself as “tolerable,” adequate “,” acceptable “- and other adjectives and variables that reflect the uncertainty normally associated with water safety measures ?

Perhaps the most advanced initiative to measure water security, launched almost a decade ago with regular updates, is the Outlook for water development in Asia. It largely follows the principles of the conceptual framework for water security mentioned above and uses more than 50 indices to assess various aspects of it.

The most recent outlook (2020) suggests that New Zealand, Japan, and Australia are the safest countries for water in the Asia-Pacific region, while Afghanistan is the most water-threatened country.

This is hardly surprising: the more developed a country, the more efficient its water management, the higher its water security ranking, even if the country’s water resources are limited.

In addition, these regionally focused assessments compare a limited selection of countries and essentially reflect the relative “status” rather than the proximity or distance of countries to certain global standards or milestones.

The uncertainty surrounding water safety measures therefore prevails. All of this has implications for development.

Obviously, the water-safe world we envision is either a mirage or a “nirvana concept. “The first is misleading, the second impractical. Either way, the emphasis created by imprecision is on the movement, not the outcome, and a convenient excuse for not knowing where we are going.

It can be argued, for example, that water security underpins, albeit implicitly, the Global Development Agenda 2030, including Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 (fully dedicated to water) and other water-related targets scattered across the SDG continuum.

Yet, like water security itself, these SDG targets are either left “strategically vague” or simply undefined. Only SDG 6.1 targets: universal water supply (ie 100% in each country); 6.2: universal sanitation (ie 100% in all countries); and 6.3: halving (ie 50%, without country specificities) the proportion of untreated wastewater in the world are explicitly quantitative.

However, it is unclear whether their achievement by 2030 was politically or scientifically motivated. (The role of science, or lack thereof, in global water development is another debate).

From this point of view, it is not surprising that the SDGs on water set in 2015 were clearly too ambitious; indeed, it was admitted, even before the pandemic struck, that ODD6, for example, is off track.

In the future, it may be more practical to define and quantify some globally acceptable water safety standards, for example scalable, functional, optimal or similar categories.

The state of a country’s water can then be seen in the context of these standards, and this, in turn, can help define action plans with a visible goal.

In addition, visibility horizons should be immediate in the short term – five years or less – so that responsibility is not passed on to successive generations of experts, decision-makers and politicians.

Water safety standards should be directly related to the number, type and extent of the problems. To move from one standard to another, the problems must be eradicated, not just alleviated.

The “movement” towards water security of nirvana can then become at least well structured. The achievements and remaining gaps should be easier to see and articulate. And water science could finally play a central and practical role in the process.

To take it even further, a philosophy of water safety may not even be necessary at all if we are simply focusing on solving, i.e., eradicating the well-known water problems in an area. process designed with short steps and clearly measurable results, which should be achieved in every generation.

Unfortunately, looking at the past 50 years, it is difficult to see a single global or regional water problem that has actually been eradicated. And, therefore, not a single country can currently boast of being assured of its water security.

So much for a water-safe world.

Vladimir Smakhtine is the Director of the Canadian Institute for Water, Environment and Health at the United Nations University, which is supported by the Government of Canada and hosted at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. The Institute celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2021.

