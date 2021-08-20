Where did we go so badly in Afghanistan?

NEW YORK, Aug. 20 (IPS) – The writer, professor of international relations at the Center for Global Affairs at New York University (NYU), teaches courses in international negotiation and Middle Eastern studies. President Biden’s decision to finally withdraw US forces from Afghanistan was the right decision and certainly overdue. However, the lack of preparation to do it in an orderly and safe manner was another terrible mistake in a series of mistakes that have plagued the United States from day one.

Right the wrong

In his address to the nation last Monday, President Biden used the majority to try to justify the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, which hardly needed justification given that after 20 years, the United States United is no closer to defeating the Taliban for good. .

The vast majority of the American people supported his decision when he first announced his intention to end the war on the basis of the deal reached between Trump and the Taliban last February.

Biden’s decision to step down was certainly the right one and was 19 years overdue. His determination not to hand the war over to a fifth president was wise, as it would save the country from continuing to invest blood and treasure in an un-winnable war.

The problem was not the need to withdraw, but the way it was conducted. Why the hell did he start withdrawing troops without the proper preparation to ensure that U.S. and foreign diplomats and civilians, as well as thousands of Afghan interpreters and other support personnel and their families, leave in good order and safely?

It was certainly necessary to subsequently send thousands of soldiers to secure the airport in order to ensure a safe passage for departures. But that only happened in the wake of the chaos that swept through Kabul and left tens of thousands of Afghans and foreign diplomats and civilians shivering.

In my opinion, this sorry final chapter continues a series of mistakes made by the predecessors of Biden, Bush, Obama and Trump. They learned nothing about the nature of Afghan society or the experience of the Soviet Union in the 1980s, when it left Afghanistan after ten years of fighting with its tail between its legs.

Calculation error from the start

After the defeat of Al Qaeda and the Taliban in less than a year, former President Bush rushed to invade Iraq in 2003 thanks to the concerted efforts of his Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld and Deputy President Dick Cheney. He did not make any arrangements with the transitional government led by Hamid Karzai over the prospect of continuing Taliban resistance.

He lost focus on the unfinished campaign in Afghanistan and subjected American troops to an uncertain future, as neither he nor his army had a plan of how to conclude the campaign once the primary objective of driving out the Taliban power reached.

Imposition of democracy

The decision to introduce democracy and engage in nation building was doomed from the start. Yes, progress has been made, a democratically elected government has been installed, and human rights and social reforms have been a hallmark of American business. But then the United States ignored the fact that imposing Western-style democracy on a country that has lived for millennia as a tribal society would be short-lived at best.

The United States should not seek to spread democracy by force. We seem to have learned nothing from Vietnam, let alone the United States’ long history of inciting and interfering with regime change. Instead of providing a model of functioning democracy and respect for human rights by using soft power to influence other countries, we are sending a massive army to change the political landscape, to eventually retreat and deliver the country directly to insurgent forces.

Military miscalculation

Three successive presidents before Biden made their decision on continuing efforts in Afghanistan based on recommendations from military leaders who insisted the war was winnable and wanted a total victory.

Troop reinforcements were continually sent on the promise that victory over the Taliban was in sight, which clearly turned out to be completely wrong. In addition, the military strength of the Afghan National Army was grossly overestimated; thousands have deserted over the years and many have sold their weapons to the Taliban. Over 2,300 American soldiers have been killed and over a trillion dollars have been spent with little evidence.

A poor assessment of the source of the Taliban’s resilience

The three administrations preceding Biden have never fully appreciated or understood the nature of this tribal country, its culture and history, and the Taliban’s determination to resist whatever the heavy toll it takes. The Taliban are originally from Afghanistan and fight for their country and culture, guided by a deeply religious way of life, following Sharia law and using a strict interpretation of the Quran.

According to them, no power would be authorized to exercise prerogatives on their lands and they have no reason to tolerate any foreign intrusion, not to speak of conquest. They are patient and know how to persevere.

Sadly, Biden did not show a better understanding of the resolve and tenacity of the Taliban. At his press conference just a week and a half ago, Biden said the Taliban takeover was not inevitable, because “Afghan troops have 300,000 well-equipped troops and an air force. against some 75,000 Taliban ”, later declaring that“ the Taliban invading everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely.

However, Biden’s announcement of the pullout three months ago only gave the Taliban time to prepare for their takeover. Intelligence agencies warned administration of the rapid collapse of the Afghan army and the extreme likelihood of a Taliban victory, and the Afghan government itself was simply not prepared for the assault of the Taliban.

Do not hire tribal chiefs

Another mistake common to all four administrations is that they did not involve the chiefs of the Afghan tribes, who hold enormous influence in the country, alongside the central government. A tribal chief I spoke with some time ago was adamant that without the participation of the tribal chiefs, the war will continue.

After all, the Taliban are from these tribes, and tribal leaders can wield much greater influence over their tribes than the Taliban. If the United States had engaged the leaders in the negotiations, the outcome might have been different.

Rampant corruption

Despite the efforts of the United States to reform the country and establish a legitimate government that meets the needs of the public, the corruption of senior officials and the military has consumed the country from within. The United States knows all too well that if corruption is not eradicated, little social, economic or political reform can be made and sustained.

Unfortunately, the United States has not insisted that the government do everything possible to systematically eliminate corruption. Billions of dollars have been wasted, bribes have multiplied and, as a result, many social programs have suffered.

No coherent, goal-oriented policy

Through Mission Drift, the United States’ goal became to create a functioning and stable democracy, but there was no mechanism in place to ensure this outcome once the United States pulled out of the country. . Although several rounds of negotiations have taken place between representatives of the Taliban and US officials regarding the eventual withdrawal, the United States has failed to establish a carrot and stick policy.

The United States could have committed to providing financial assistance to the Taliban if it respected a certain level of human rights, especially with regard to girls and women, without, however, implementing any arrangement in this regard. .

Now that the United States comes to the end of a war that should have ended 19 years ago, the question is what have we learned from this bitter experience. Leadership carries major responsibility and foresight. We must not be the policemen of the world, but we must use our soft power to fight injustices and human rights violations wherever they occur. Our experience of democracy must be voluntarily emulated, not forced down the throats of other nations.

Finally, now that the Taliban will rule Afghanistan again, it is time to heal wounds and reach out to them, which may well be the only way to persuade them to treat their people with humanity and dignity. If nothing else, if we can affect even such a small outcome, we can look back and be reassured that the longest war in American history and our sacrifices have not been totally in vain.

