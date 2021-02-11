Where are UN diplomats hiding in a politically sensitive vote?

NEW YORK, February 11 (IPS) – The United Nations, established in 1945 following the devastation caused by World War II, has been mandated with one central mission: the maintenance of international peace and security.

But the 76-year-old Organization and its affiliated bodies – including the 193 members of the General Assembly and 15 members of the Security Council – make decisions mainly by public vote, and few by secret ballot.

But the seriousness of the UN’s ambitious mandate was tempered by occasional moments of levity that rocked the Glass House near the East River – with laughter.

The UN is a rich source of anecdotes – both real and apocryphal – in which the General Assembly (UNGA), the UN’s highest decision-making body, occupies a central place, along with the Security Council (UNSC) ) as a political associate.

When UN ambassadors and delegates gather in the cavernous General Assembly Hall for the vote, they have one of three options: vote for, against, or abstain.

The most intriguing, however, is a fourth option: being suddenly struck by the urge to rush to the bathroom. The frantic attempt to leave your seat vacant – and therefore to be seen as “absent” – takes place whenever the issue is politically sensitive.

When delegates are unable to vote with their conscience – do not want to incur the wrath of Western aid donors or are caught off guard without specific instructions from their capitals – they flee their seats.

During a lunch for reporters in his townhouse on the edge of Park Avenue in Manhattan (“it was once owned by Gucci, now owned by Fulci”), Ambassador Francesco Paolo Fulci, an Italian envoy to the of keen humor, described the fourth option as a “toilet factor” in the UN vote.

And he jokingly suggested that the only way to solve the problem is to install portable toilets at the back of the General Assembly Hall so that delegates can still vote while contemplating their toilet seats. But for obvious reasons, there were no takers.

The United Nations General Assembly in session. Credit: UN Photo / Manuel Elias

Sadly, voting habits at the UN were not recorded when the world body commemorated the “International Year of Sanitation” in 2008, highlighting the fact that an estimated 2.6 billion people in the people do not have access to toilets or basic sanitation facilities.

Unsurprisingly, UN delegates were excluded from this collective count because the Secretariat never ran out of toilets. But the joke persisted.

In most cases, the various regional groups and coalitions – including the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Group of 77, Latin American and Caribbean States, the African Union (AU) and countries Western Europe and Others (WEOG) – take decisions behind closed doors before voting.

But even though the “herd mentality” persists in most UN votes, there are rare occasions when an unplanned vote takes delegates by surprise.

In the 1970s and 1980s, the 116-member Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), founded in Belgrade in 1961, was one of the largest and most powerful political coalitions in the UN led by countries like Yugoslavia, India, Egypt, Ghana, Indonesia, Zambia, Cuba and Sri Lanka.

Typically, all 116 countries vote in unison on General Assembly resolutions that rarely break ranks.

A Sri Lankan ambassador once recounted a message from his foreign ministry in Colombo – primarily to newly arrived delegates that read: “If you are faced with an unexpected surprise vote and have no instructions from the ministry of Foreign Affairs, look to the right to see how Yugoslavia votes and look to the left to see how India votes. If the two ambassadors are seen jumping from their seats, you just have to follow them to the toilet ”.

But NAM was a political power in the 1970s and 1980s. Yet when Sri Lankan President JR Jayewardene (JRJ) took over the presidency in February 1978, he was skeptical of NAM, which was known for be politically independent, without strong ties to one of the world’s two superpowers at the time, namely the United States and the Soviet Union, which was engaged in a long-standing and bitter cold war.

In an interview with an American journalist, JRJ downgraded the political myth of “non-alignment” by sadly declaring that there were only two “non-aligned countries” in the world: the United States and the Soviet Union. . All other countries, he argued, were politically aligned with the United States or the Soviets.

The quote was apparently unofficial and not for attribution, but the reporter couldn’t resist the temptation to run with it.

In September 1979, when the JRJ handed over the presidency of NAM to Cuba at a summit in Havana, the Western world and the mainstream media never accepted that a powerful pro-Soviet ally like Havana could to be a “non-aligned”. the country.

As a result, throughout the Cuban presidency of NAM (1979-1983), the New York Times, perhaps as part of its editorial policy, never hesitated to label NAM as a “so-called non-movement. aligned ”in every article published in the newspaper. paper. The name “so-called” was not dropped until India took over the presidency of NAM in 1983.

When ‘non-alignment’ was a political buzzword and NAM was in full swing, a UN diplomat once recounted the economic advances in Yugoslavia that produced the Yugo, a small sedan that arrived in the United States. United in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

According to a New York Times report, the Yugo is the first car from a communist country to reach the American market. Equipped with front-wheel drive and a 55-horsepower engine, it sold for a base price of around $ 3,990, one of the cheapest on the market.

But when dozens of cars broke down in the streets of New York, the Yugo was dubbed “an unaligned car from an unaligned country.” A political rebound perhaps planted by the American automobile industry.

The only thing missing was a bumper sticker that should have read: “The parts falling from this car were made of the finest Yugoslav steel” (a parody of a quote once attributed to a motorist with his broken down car. British).

