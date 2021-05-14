Where are the women? How pandemic decisions anchor gender bias around the world

Health worker collects samples for COVID-19 test at Mimar Sinan State Hospital in Buyukcekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey, April 2020. New figures reveal men outnumber women 3 -1 of 225 COVID-19 task forces worldwide, while 70% of frontline healthcare workers are women. Credit: UNDP Turkey / Levent Kulu

UNITED NATIONS, May 14 (IPS) – Teams of experts around the world are tackling the coronavirus pandemic, paving the way to end this deadly global scourge and chart a course for recovery.

These working groups include health experts, business leaders, policy makers and more to ensure that the best comprehensive solutions are offered. But what they don’t have is gender balance and in some cases no women at all.

There are three men for every woman in national COVID-19 task forces around the world, according to recent data from the United Nations Development Program, UN Women and the University of Pittsburgh.

Data shows that women, on average, still make up only 24% of members among the 225 COVID-19 task forces examined in 137 countries. And in 26 working groups, there are absolutely no women.

It is a problem. As UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in recent remarks, the pandemic has provided another opportunity for men to dominate decision-making. And when women are absent from decision-making, we see the world through one perspective.

Male dominated policy makers will lead to male dominated policies. With each new recommendation or proposed pandemic recovery policy, assumptions will be made on behalf of women, as women are not part of the mix.

When male-dominated labor groups recommend economic measures, for example, do they contemplate the mass exodus of women workers who have been forced to leave their jobs to take care of their families during this crisis?

Monitoring government responses to the pandemic will help us better understand the gender gaps in global policies and actions. This is why the Monitoring the global response to COVID-19 gender, developed by UNDP in partnership with UN Women, collects data on national COVID-19 measures taken by governments and presents it in a one-stop shop for policymakers to see where they need to correct course.

The tracker, which includes more than 3,100 policy measures in 219 countries and territories, says the global response to economic fallout remains, so far, largely gender blind. It shows, for example, that only 13 percent of all fiscal, labor market and social protection policy measures analyzed target women’s economic security.

We know that the full participation of women is essential for democracy and can lead to more sustainable peace and greater climate action. It also brings more inclusive perspectives that can influence public policies and institutional practices to include a gender perspective.

So why are women’s voices still missing from COVID-19 leadership, especially when they are disproportionately affected by this crisis?

Many factors play a role in this exclusion. Among them are perceptions and prejudices. Last year UNDP released data showing that 90 percent of those surveyed were prejudiced against women. The index also showed that about half of the world’s men and women believe that men make better political leaders, and over 40% believe that men make better business leaders and that men make better business leaders. more right to a job when jobs are scarce. The way women are viewed by society puts them in the background.

There is also a gender gap in public administration. We know that having more women in the public sector and civil service brings the perspectives and needs of women to politics and public service delivery, but women are still absent from leadership positions in this. field.

2018 data show that women made up 45 percent of the public administration workforce, but only 34 percent of decision-making positions.

Over the past year, the pandemic has exacerbated these long-standing gender inequalities and revealed how deep and pervasive these inequalities are in our political, social and economic systems. Women’s economic security is at risk as their jobs are hit the hardest, their unpaid care work continues to increase dramatically, and a shadow pandemic has emerged as domestic violence escalates around the world.

At the same time, women are “the shock absorbers of society” and constitute the majority of the world’s health workers, working on the front lines of the pandemic. Women should be given the opportunity to shape their own future and the post-pandemic world, and to express their different points of view and perspectives.

It is not too late to change that.

Women have the skills, knowledge and expertise to lead in all decision-making spaces, including the response to COVID-19. What they lack, however, is power. We must work together – United Nations agencies, governments, civil society, the private sector and others – to transfer power into the hands of women and bridge this gap.

To create this change, we must break down structural barriers and change discriminatory social norms and attitudes that hold women back. Strengthen constitutional, legislative and political processes, for example by establishing quotas.

Tackle the growing violence that women in public life face, both online and offline, and reform our cultures in the workplace so that women can fully realize their leadership potential. Recognize women’s unpaid care and domestic work and address the care crisis to ensure equal conditions for women to fully participate in decision-making in their societies.

As we determine the best way out of this pandemic, let’s not waste this opportunity to do things differently. Now is the time to work together to ensure that women finally have a place at the decision-making table, in the response to COVID-19 and beyond.

